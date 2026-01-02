'If I could win one more race, it'd be the Giro d'Italia' – Jonas Vingegaard has agreement in place to ride the Italian Grand Tour, reports say

The chances of Jonas Vingegaard taking part in the Giro d'Italia seem to have increased, following reports that he now has an agreement in place to ride.

According to Spanish media outlet Marca, Vingegaard now has a deal in place with RCS, the organiser of the Italian Grand Tour. The Dane – a two-time Tour de France winner – has previously said that "if I could win only one more race, I'd choose the Giro".

"According to sources close to this publication, the current Vuelta a España champion has a deal in place to compete in the next edition of the Giro d'Italia," reads the article. "The final decision will be announced in the coming weeks."

The past few months have seen rumours of a Jonas Vingegaard participation at the bella corsa, following his comments at the Saitama Criterium intimating that, at this stage of his career, he would rather win the Giro than another Tour de France. This would see him add the only missing Grand Tour victory to his palmarès, something that Vingegaard has also expressed enthusiasm for.

"Win three Grand Tours or the Tour de France in 2026? I think I'd prefer to win the three Grand Tours. And after the Tour de France and the Vuelta, I only have the Giro left," he said at Saitama.

Vingegaard won his first Vuelta a España back in August, beating João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) into second and third place respectively over the course of what was three weeks hit by pro-Palestinian protestors. Indeed Vingegaard never got to stand on the official podium, with the final stage of the race cut short and no stage winner recorded.

It served as a consolation prize of sorts following a third runner-up place at the Tour de France behind his nemesis Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who looked tired but imperious at the French race.

It would appear that Vingegaard is also planning to ride the Tour de France this season, paving the way for a potential Giro-Tour double of his own. However, while Pogačar will not compete in the 2026 Giro, he will be at the Tour de France, presenting a major hurdle in any such plan for his Danish rival.