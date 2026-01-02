'If I could win one more race, it'd be the Giro d'Italia' – Jonas Vingegaard has agreement in place to ride the Italian Grand Tour, reports say

Rumours that the Dane will attempt to complete the Grand Tour hat-trick this spring have intensified with the news

Jonas Vingegaard at Vuelta a Espana 2025, on podium in leader&#039;s jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The chances of Jonas Vingegaard taking part in the Giro d'Italia seem to have increased, following reports that he now has an agreement in place to ride.

According to Spanish media outlet Marca, Vingegaard now has a deal in place with RCS, the organiser of the Italian Grand Tour. The Dane – a two-time Tour de France winner – has previously said that "if I could win only one more race, I'd choose the Giro".

It would appear that Vingegaard is also planning to ride the Tour de France this season, paving the way for a potential Giro-Tour double of his own. However, while Pogačar will not compete in the 2026 Giro, he will be at the Tour de France, presenting a major hurdle in any such plan for his Danish rival.

