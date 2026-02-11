Ineos Grenadiers owner Jim Ratcliffe says UK being 'colonised by immigrants'

The owner of Ineos Grenadiers, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has claimed that "the UK is being colonised by immigrants".

The billionaire, founder of the Ineos petrochemicals group, made the comments in an interview with Sky News, released on Wednesday evening,

"You can’t afford… you can’t have an economy with 9 million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in," he said. "The UK is being colonised by immigrants, really, isn’t it?

"I mean, the population of the UK was 58 million in 2020, now it’s 70 million. That’s 12 million people."

The UK's Office for National Statistics estimates that the population of the UK was 67 million in 2020 and 70 million in 2024. The last time the UK's population was close to 58 million was 2000.

Ineos Grenadiers, officially registered in the UK, count 15 nationalities among their 29 riders. The team was bought by Ratcliffe and his Ineos group in 2019 from Team Sky, although a 'multimillion' deal with French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies last year brought new investment onboard.

Ratcliffe has other investments across sport, including part-owning Manchester United FC. He shifted his tax residency to Monaco in 2020, and previously backed Brexit and argued against green policies.

Last month, Ineos the chemical company was granted £120m of British government funding to help secure the future of a plant in Scotland.

"I've been very unpopular at Manchester United because we've made lots of changes," Ratcliffe said in the interview. "But for the better, in my view. And I think we're beginning to see some evidence in the football club that that's beginning to pay off.

"But you've got all the same issues with the country. If you really want to deal with the major issues of immigration, with people opting to take benefits rather than working for a living, if you want to deal with that, then you're going to have to do some things which are unpopular, and show some courage."

At Manchester United, Ratcliffe has made hundreds of staff redundant in his two years having part control of the football club.

The British prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, called the comments "offensive and wrong".

"Britain is a proud, tolerant and diverse country," he said. "Jim Ratcliffe should apologise.