Ineos Grenadiers owner Jim Ratcliffe says UK being 'colonised by immigrants'

The billionaire made the comments in a TV interview

Adam Becket's avatar
By
published
Jim Ratcliffe at the launch of Ineos in 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The owner of Ineos Grenadiers, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has claimed that "the UK is being colonised by immigrants".

The billionaire, founder of the Ineos petrochemicals group, made the comments in an interview with Sky News, released on Wednesday evening,

"You can’t afford… you can’t have an economy with 9 million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in," he said. "The UK is being colonised by immigrants, really, isn’t it?

"I mean, the population of the UK was 58 million in 2020, now it’s 70 million. That’s 12 million people."

Last month, Ineos the chemical company was granted £120m of British government funding to help secure the future of a plant in Scotland.

Explore More
Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.