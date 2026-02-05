British cycling kit brand Le Col sold to tennis giants HEAD

Former founder Yanto Barker left brand in recent months

Le col pro bib short II close up
(Image credit: Future)

British cycling kit brand Le Col has been sold to American-Austrian tennis giants HEAD, it was announced on Thursday.

The clothing brand, founded by former professional cyclist Yanto Barker in 2009, will be now be run from Milan, Italy, as part of the HEAD Group's sportswear and apparel division.

In recent years, the business has struggled for profitability amid industry challenges. In 2022, it posted a more than £6 million loss for the year, which it followed up with a £3.4 million loss in 2023, and £2.6 million loss in 2024.

Since 2018, Le Col received support from Puma, which, to date, has put more than £15 million into the business.

Le Col first introduced its products to the market in 2011, and has since become one of Britain's most influential cycling brands; the company supplied to WorldTour teams in Bora-Hansgrohe and Mark Cavendish’s former Bahrain-McLaren, sponsored women's team Drops-Le Col, and partnered with Bradley Wiggins for its Le Col by Wiggins collection.

