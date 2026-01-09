'It is a painful decision but it is the right call' – Rapha to close five Clubhouses across USA and UK

Rapha is to close five of its Clubhouses due to changes "needed" at the British cycling clothing brand, it was revealed on Friday afternoon.

Boulder, Chicago, Miami and Seattle in the USA along with Manchester in the UK are the locations to be closing. There are 20 other Clubhouses, effectively stores with cafés which offer events and social rides, across the world.

Fran Millar, Rapha's CEO, called it a "painful decision" but the "right call" in a statement. Manchester is set to close next Sunday, 18 January.

"Rapha's Clubhouses are cultural anchors for the Rapha community worldwide, run by brilliant, hardworking teams that are our brand's greatest advocates," she said. "They are places to belong, to be inspired, and to discover our products.

"So, this announcement is really tough. The following Clubhouses will be closing before April 2026: Boulder, Chicago, Manchester, Miami and Seattle.

"This brand was built on meaningful customer experiences and storytelling both online and offline. At our best, no one does it better – and being at our best is my key priority. Closing these Clubhouses means we can focus on richer customer experiences at flagship locations, regional rides and events, and online worldwide.

"I have been honest that we need to make changes at Rapha to bring greater focus. ‘Simpler, better’ is the guiding principle behind this decision. It is a painful decision but it is the right call for the brand and our customers in the long-run.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"A plan is in place to support local teams, customers and communities and we will share more information with RCC members directly."

It is understood that Rapha will endeavour to continue to provide ways for the cycling community to connect and shop products in the affected locations, and will keep a network of Ride Leaders to deliver a programme of rides for the remainder of the year. Local venues could become RCC Partner Cafes and the brand will seek to expand relationships with retail partners.

In 2024, Rapha recorded financial losses for the eighth year in a row, but Millar stressed there was no cause for alarm bells.

The financial results showed an operating loss of £17.2m. This is a slight improvement on the previous year, when the operating loss totalled £21.2m.

Also late last year, Rapha parted ways with EF Pro Cycling’s men’s and women’s teams after seven years.