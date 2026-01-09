'It is a painful decision but it is the right call' – Rapha to close five Clubhouses across USA and UK

British clothing brand recorded financial losses for the eighth year in a row in 2024

Rapha
(Image credit: Rapha)

Rapha is to close five of its Clubhouses due to changes "needed" at the British cycling clothing brand, it was revealed on Friday afternoon.

Boulder, Chicago, Miami and Seattle in the USA along with Manchester in the UK are the locations to be closing. There are 20 other Clubhouses, effectively stores with cafés which offer events and social rides, across the world.

"This brand was built on meaningful customer experiences and storytelling both online and offline. At our best, no one does it better – and being at our best is my key priority. Closing these Clubhouses means we can focus on richer customer experiences at flagship locations, regional rides and events, and online worldwide.

"I have been honest that we need to make changes at Rapha to bring greater focus. ‘Simpler, better’ is the guiding principle behind this decision. It is a painful decision but it is the right call for the brand and our customers in the long-run.

The financial results showed an operating loss of £17.2m. This is a slight improvement on the previous year, when the operating loss totalled £21.2m.

Also late last year, Rapha parted ways with EF Pro Cycling’s men’s and women’s teams after seven years.

