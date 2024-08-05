Rapha appoints Fran Millar as new CEO

Fran Millar has been appointed as Rapha's new CEO, with the former Team Sky CEO joining the British cycling brand from 23 September, it was announced on Monday.

The 45-year-old is currently CEO of the British clothing brand Belstaff, which is owned by Ineos Grenadiers owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, where she has worked since 2020.

Now, Millar will combine her experience in cycling and fashion by heading up Rapha, the cycling kit and clothing brand. She will replace Francois Concervey.

Pre-Belstaff, Millar was CEO of Team Ineos, deputy CEO of the Ineos 1:59 Challenge - Eliud Kipchoge's sub-two hour marathon attempt, held various roles at Team Sky, including director of business operations. Before joining Sky in 2008, Millar, the sister of former professional cyclist David Millar, was the founder and creative director of FACE Partnership, then the UK's leading cycling management agency.

(Image credit: Rapha)

"Rapha is one of the most iconic brands in sport and has huge potential for its next phase of growth," Millar said. "It has been a constant presence in my life and career, a brand I have always loved, referenced and returned to. This role combines everything I am passionate about and I am honoured to lead Rapha into the exciting next chapter of its journey."

"Fran Millar's career is a testament to her dedication to cycling and her ability to drive transformative change," Steuart Walton, the co-founder of RZC, the investment firm that acquired Rapha in 2017, said in a press release. "Her extensive background in the cycling world includes pivotal roles with Team Sky and Team INEOS, where she played a critical role in securing seven Tour de France victories."

Rapha was founded in 2004 by Simon Mottram and Luke Scheybeler; it was sold to RZC Investments in 2017.

"Fran's appointment marks a significant milestone for Rapha," Rapha founder, Simon Mottram, who remains a director, said. "Fran has been a friend of Rapha since 2006 when she helped us establish and run the Nocturne series of races. She then introduced us to Dave Brailsford and Team Sky, culminating in our successful four year partnership.

"Fran's deep understanding of the cycling industry, combined with her proven track record in leading high-performance teams and brands, positions her uniquely to guide Rapha into its next chapter."

Millar will join Rapha at a turbulent time for the cycling industry. The company has not been immune to the pressures, posting a £12 million loss in 2023 and closing its North American office in April.

Whilst none of this is good news, industry experts have pointed to signs of hope in the near future. Last month, Rapha launched a summer sale with up to 40% off kit.