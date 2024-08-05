Rapha appoints Fran Millar as new CEO

The former CEO of Team Sky will now head up British cycling brand

Fran Millar
(Image credit: Team Sky/Pauline Ballet)
Adam Becket
By
published

Fran Millar has been appointed as Rapha's new CEO, with the former Team Sky CEO joining the British cycling brand from 23 September, it was announced on Monday.

The 45-year-old is currently CEO of the British clothing brand Belstaff, which is owned by Ineos Grenadiers owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, where she has worked since 2020.

