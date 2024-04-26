Rapha lays off employees, closes North American office

Citing 'strategic realignment and current market dynamics' Rapha North America is reportedly closing its current Bentonville, Arkansas, and has laid off six out of the office's eight employees.

Rapha CEO Francois Convercey told Velo that these layoffs were a result of consolidation efforts made in the brand's global headquarters in London but that despite the layoffs, Rapha North America would continue calling Bentonville home. 

