David Millar's clothing brand CHPT3 saved by Factor founder

Company entered 'voluntary liquidation' in December and immediately ceased trading

David Millar on a Factor bike
(Image credit: Factor)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

David Millar’s clothing brand CHPT3 has been saved by the founder of Factor bikes, Rob Gitelis, after the firm entered 'voluntary liquidation' last December.

Millar, 48, became brand director at Factor in January after what appeared to be the end of his clothing brand. However, in an email update circulated by CHPT3 on Thursday evening he said the company would now continue.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

