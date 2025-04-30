Shimano axes cycling clothing lines amid industry challenges

Job losses announced as company scales back to "limited apparel line-up"

Two riders wearing Shimano cycling clothing
(Image credit: Shimano)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Shimano Europe has taken the decision to close down its custom clothing brand and “streamline” its other apparel offerings, in the face of ongoing industry challenges.

The company, best known as a manufacturer of cycling components, has been part of the apparel trade for more than 25 years. Its custom brand, Milremo, will now shut down, with customers told they can make one final order.

