Shimano axes cycling clothing lines amid industry challenges

Shimano Europe has taken the decision to close down its custom clothing brand and “streamline” its other apparel offerings, in the face of ongoing industry challenges.

The company, best known as a manufacturer of cycling components, has been part of the apparel trade for more than 25 years. Its custom brand, Milremo, will now shut down, with customers told they can make one final order.

Shimano’s apparel website, which previously sold products like jerseys and bib shorts, is currently out of service. The company has assured, however, that it will continue to offer “shoe covers, gloves, and socks, along with a limited apparel line-up”.

In a statement shared with Cycling Weekly, Shimano EU wrote: “In recent years, the cycling apparel market has changed significantly due to increasing competition, shifting retailer priorities, and supply chain challenges, all of which were further intensified by the impact of COVID-19.”

The company added that its newly announced apparel cut back “directly affects” 13 employees’ jobs.

“We recognise that this is a challenging and uncertain time for them and their families,” the statement continued. “We are fully committed to being there for them and offering support wherever possible during this difficult period.”

The news comes after Shimano reported a 16% year-on-year increase in bike sales in its Q1 2025 financial results. The report made no reference to its apparel business, which the company said on Wednesday had become “increasingly difficult to grow”.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The announcement does not affect shoes, eyewear or helmets, which fall instead in the brand's parts and accessories range.

Shimano’s Autumn-Winter 2025 apparel collection will be produced and distributed to sellers as planned, before the new changes come into place.

The exact date of Milremo's closure is currently unknown. The clothing line, run exclusively by Shimano, allows people to customise their own designs, and has been used for events and club kit.

“With this impactful and difficult decision, we remain dedicated to advancing the cycling industry with innovative and high-quality products,” the company said.

In its annual report for 2024, Shimano’s global company posted a pre-tax net profit of 98,594 million yen (£518 million / $690 million). The brand continues to be the largest cycling component manufacturer in the world.