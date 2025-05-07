Tariff insecurities lead Rotor to close its American office

Spanish cycling brand to shut down its US office after nearly a decade, citing changing trade policies

Rotor INSpider
(Image credit: www.cesarlloreda.com)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published

Rotor America, Inc., the North American subsidiary of Spanish powermeter and crankset manufacturer Rotor Bike Components, has announced it will close its doors due to 'tariff insecurities.'

Rotor is mostly known for its oval chainrings, power meters and cranksets and prides itself on its Spanish manufacturing and maintaining a European-based supply chain. This approach has allowed Rotor to ensure quality standards and rapid innovation cycles, while also avoiding labour and tariff issues that come from outsourcing manufacturing to Asia. Even so, the current tariff developments in the United States has led the brand to close its U.S. office.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from the Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon, she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now be