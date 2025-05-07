Tariff insecurities lead Rotor to close its American office

Rotor America, Inc., the North American subsidiary of Spanish powermeter and crankset manufacturer Rotor Bike Components, has announced it will close its doors due to 'tariff insecurities.'

Rotor is mostly known for its oval chainrings, power meters and cranksets and prides itself on its Spanish manufacturing and maintaining a European-based supply chain. This approach has allowed Rotor to ensure quality standards and rapid innovation cycles, while also avoiding labour and tariff issues that come from outsourcing manufacturing to Asia. Even so, the current tariff developments in the United States has led the brand to close its U.S. office.

Rotor’s subsidiary has operated from a Salt Lake City office for the past 10 years, where it became something of a stalwart of the cycling community.

“I am grateful to the current U.S. team for their professionalism in light of the difficult situation. It’s been an honour to help develop the amazing Rotor America staff over the last decade, and I know this team will continue to find their places in this industry,” said Rotor America Managing Director Lori Barrett in a statement.

The office is set to close on June 15, 2025. From then on, any U.S. product fulfilments and servicing will be managed through the brand’s warehouse in Madrid.

Under the Trump administration’s latest tariff policy, the EU faces a 20% "reciprocal" tariff rate on most goods imported into the US. This rate is part of a broader U.S. policy that includes a 10% baseline tariff and a 25% tariff on foreign cars, steel and aluminium. Meanwhile, goods from China and Taiwan—home to the vast majority of global bike manufacturing—are being hit hardest, with total import tariffs of up to 54% and 52%, respectively.

The resulting uncertainty is being felt across the bicycle industry. Some brands have chosen to increase their prices, while others are scaling back U.S. distribution, limiting U.S. releases or, in some cases, exiting the market altogether.

Tariff policy negotiations are ongoing, and we will continue to report on developments as they unfold.