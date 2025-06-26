Stages Cycling is back, under Giant, and is honouring old warranties

Giant bought bankrupt cycling tech company for $20 million last year

Stages power meter
Stages Power Meter, Shimano, Dura Ace 9000
(Image credit: Stages)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Stages Cycling has returned, with a relaunch of its retail business, after it was bought by Giant last year.

Last year, the world's biggest bike company completed the acquisition of smart tech brand Stages Cycling for a reported $20.1 million, just months after the former filed a lawsuit against the latter.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket