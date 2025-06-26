Stages Cycling is back, under Giant, and is honouring old warranties

Stages Cycling has returned, with a relaunch of its retail business, after it was bought by Giant last year.

Last year, the world's biggest bike company completed the acquisition of smart tech brand Stages Cycling for a reported $20.1 million, just months after the former filed a lawsuit against the latter.

Now, nine months later, Stages is back, selling its famous power meters and indoor studio bikes. It is now owned by SPIA CYCLING INC, a subsidiary of Giant. Stages introduced the single-sided power meter, and now sells left-sided, right-sided, and dual-sided models.

In good news for owners of old Stages tech, the brand has launched a Stages Rider Support Program.

All previous warranties will transition to this new Rider Support Program, where customers who can provide proof of purchase will receive product support for two years, which has increased from the previous one year. from the product’s original purchase date. There is also further access to a loyalty discounts on offer for product issues that fall outside of this two-year window or where the customer doesn’t have access to the original receipt.

"We are honored to officially welcome Stages Power meters into the Giant Group and to reignite the brand’s deep connection with the global cycling community," Donald Yu, president of SPIA CYCLING INC, said in a press release. "Our commitment to delivering industry-leading power measurement technology and intelligent training solutions is stronger than ever.

"This brand relaunch not only marks a major milestone for Stages Cycling, but also represents a strategic advancement in Giant Group’s global smart cycling initiative. Empowering riders around the world to reach new heights in their cycling journey."

"This team has so much more to give," Pat Warner, VP of Product, said. "We’ve carried the original Stages ethos with us. Our engineering team is made up of cyclists, and we’re still making the products we want and need as cyclists.”

Stages, also known for its smart stationary bikes, and GPS units, stopped operations in April 2024. At the time, another Giant division, AIPS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, filed a suit against Stages for $14 million in unpaid bills. In the shake-up, four prominent Stages Cycling team members joined Giant, in part to spearhead the launching of Spia, Inc.

Spia made a bid to obtain the assets of Stages Cycling LLC and its related companies that filed for bankruptcy in June. The 'stalking horse bid', which is an initial bid on the assets of a bankrupt company, set by the bankrupt company itself in consultation with its creditors, was accepted.

Stages Cycling was founded in 2009 by Jim and Scott Liggett and owned by parent company Foundation Fitness LLC. Through the 2010s, the brand gained traction due to its crank-based power meters which allowed strain gauges to be retrofitted to OEM crank arms at a lower cost than other power meters on the market. Stages Cycling expanded its product line with dual-sided power meter technology, as well as indoor smart bikes such as the Stages SB20.

Stages were one of the first brands to enter the power meter game, and they were hugely successful, before more competition entered the market from Garmin, Wahoo, and 4iiii among others.