Giant subsidiary bids $20 million for Stages Cycling assets

Spia Cycling, Giant's indoor cycling division, hopes to obtain Stages' technology amid bankruptcy proceedings

A Stages Cycling powermeter crankarm
(Image credit: Stages Cycling)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Spia Cycling, Giant Manufacturing's indoor cycling subsidiary, has made a bid to obtain the assets of Stages Cycling LLC and its related companies that filed for bankruptcy in June.

Stages Cycling, known for its power meters, smart stationary bikes, and GPS units, stopped operations in April 2024. At the time, another Giant division, AIPS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, filed a suit against Stages for $14 million in unpaid bills. In the shake-up, four prominent Stages Cycling team members joined Giant, in part to spearhead the launching of Spia, Inc.

