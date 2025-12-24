'I made a mistake' – Spanish pro quits cycling after being 'thrown off' team

Spanish pro cyclist Francisco 'Kiko' Galván has said he is ending his career after he was dismissed by his team, Kern Pharma.

The announcement comes less than three months after a video was shared on social media of Galván weaving across the lanes of a road in Barcelona. At the time, Kern Pharma released a statement promising disciplinary action against the rider, who they did not name, for “violating road safety regulations”.

Galván has now said he was “thrown off the team” and subsequently had to sell his car.

“I left the dealership and walked home. That’s when I realised how quickly everything can change,” he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday evening.

The 28-year-old added that he has since been training in black clothing, “not for aesthetic reasons, but because that’s how I feel”.

“Even so, people recognise me, stop me, and ask me questions. I smile, but inside I feel ashamed. Ashamed of having failed, of disappointing my parents, my people, my girlfriend, who was the only one who supported me when everything was falling apart.”

Responding to the video of the road training incident in October, Kern Pharma expressed their “outrage”, saying the actions of the unnamed rider did not reflect “the values we defend and want to project as a team”.

Galván confirmed in his Instagram post that he is now stopping his career. “What hurts is feeling that you have let your loved ones down. That’s the hardest part,” he said.

“I’m not writing this to get pity or to justify anything. I made a mistake. A mistake has consequences, and I’m paying for them. I apologies to anyone who has been affected.”

“Today, I’m not saying goodbye. I’m just stopping. I’m taking a breath, and I’m moving forward as best I can, but with my feet on the ground. Life doesn’t always let you choose your path, but it does let you choose how you walk it.”

Galván joined Kern Pharma in 2020, and went on to ride for with the Spanish ProTeam for six seasons.

In 2022, he competed at the Vuelta a España – his only career Grand Tour participation. His best career results count two podiums at the Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise, and a fourth place at the Belgian one-day Grote Prijs Jean-Pierre Monseré.

His final race was Paris-Chauny at the end of September, where he finished 17th.

Kern Pharma has not confirmed that Galván was dismissed, nor did they name the rider in their initial statement. Cycling Weekly has contacted the team for comment.