Colombian pro cyclist suspended after testing positive for anabolic steroid

Germán Darío Gómez tested positive for Boldenone

Germán Darío Gómez
Colombian cyclist Germán Darío Gómez has been provisionally suspended by cycling's governing body after testing positive for an anabolic steroid.

The Polti VisitMalta rider tested positive for Boldenone, a naturally occurring anabolic–androgenic steroid, and one of its metabolites, according to a UCI statement on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson said: "The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announces that Colombian rider Germán Darío Gómez Becerra has been notified of an Adverse Analytical Finding for Boldenone and one of its metabolites in a sample collected out-of-competition on 28 December 2025.

"At Team Polti VisitMalta, we operate under a strict zero-tolerance policy towards doping," a spokesperson said. "This principle is a non-negotiable foundation of our project and is clearly stipulated in all our contracts and in our Code of Conduct. In adherence to this policy and the UCI’s decision, we have also suspended the rider’s contract, and he will be excluded from all team activities pending the resolution of the proceedings.

