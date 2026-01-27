Colombian pro cyclist suspended after testing positive for anabolic steroid

Colombian cyclist Germán Darío Gómez has been provisionally suspended by cycling's governing body after testing positive for an anabolic steroid.

The Polti VisitMalta rider tested positive for Boldenone, a naturally occurring anabolic–androgenic steroid, and one of its metabolites, according to a UCI statement on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson said: "The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announces that Colombian rider Germán Darío Gómez Becerra has been notified of an Adverse Analytical Finding for Boldenone and one of its metabolites in a sample collected out-of-competition on 28 December 2025.

"In accordance with the UCI Anti-Doping Rules, the rider has been provisionally suspended. He has the right to request the analysis of the B sample.

"The UCI will not comment further while the proceedings are ongoing."

According to the UCI: "Boldenone and its metabolites are Prohibited Substances listed under class S1.1 [Anabolic Androgenic Steroids] of the 2025 Prohibited Lists which is maintained by the World Anti-Doping Agency and adopted by the UCI."

The 24-year-old joined what was then Polti Kometa, an Italian ProTeam, in 2024. His best result was sixth overall at last year's Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkiye. Late last year, the team extended his contract for another season.

A statement from the team echoed what the UCI had said with regard to suspension.

"At Team Polti VisitMalta, we operate under a strict zero-tolerance policy towards doping," a spokesperson said. "This principle is a non-negotiable foundation of our project and is clearly stipulated in all our contracts and in our Code of Conduct. In adherence to this policy and the UCI’s decision, we have also suspended the rider’s contract, and he will be excluded from all team activities pending the resolution of the proceedings.

"We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to clean cycling and will continue to collaborate fully with the UCI and all competent authorities to clarify the facts. Our team will always uphold the values of fair play and integrity in sport."

At the end of last year, anti-doping group the Movement for a Credible Cycling (MPCC) appealed to cycling's governing body to take action against the "medicalisation" of the sport.

It called on the UCI to work to stop the "expansion of the so-called grey area[s]".