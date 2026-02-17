'The battle for the GC is now on' – Remco Evenepoel sweeps to personal best time trial victory at UAE Tour stage two

The win that put the Belgian in the leader's jersey is his sixth this year

James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published
Remco Evenepoel on his way to winning the stage two ITT of the UAE Tour 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel continued his winning streak at the UAE Tour on Tuesday with a win in the stage two time trial that put him in the GC lead.

The Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe rider recorded a rapid 13.03 over the 12.2km test around Hudayriyat Island – a personal best 56.1kph for the Belgian. It left Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) trailing by six seconds and third-placed Rémi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ United) at 12 seconds.

"I think [former GC leader Isaac] Del Toro made the most of it. We knew starting earlier was better... But he won yesterday, I won today. We've both secured that stage win now, so…"

UAE Tour 2026: stage two ITT, Hudayriyat Island, 12.2km

1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, 12.2km in 13.03
2. Josh Tarling (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers, +6s
3. Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United, +12s
4. Ethan Hayter (Gbr) Soudal Quick-Step, +25s
5. Daan Hoole (Ned) Decathlon CMA CGM, +26s
6. Luke Plapp (Aus) Jayco-AlUla, +26s
7. Artem Shmidt (USA) Ineos Grenadiers, +29s
8. Florian Vermeersch (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +30s
9. Stefan Bisegger (Swi) Decathlon CMA CGM, +31s
10. Rune Herregodts (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +33s

General classification after stage two

1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, 12.2km in 13.03
2. Josh Tarling (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers, +6s
3. Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United, +12s
4. Ethan Hayter (Gbr) Soudal Quick-Step, +25s
5. Daan Hoole (Ned) Decathlon CMA CGM, +26s
6. Luke Plapp (Aus) Jayco-AlUla, +26s
7. Florian Vermeersch (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +30s
8. Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, +30s
9. Stefan Bisegger (Swi) Decathlon CMA CGM, +31s
10. Isaac Del Toro (Mex) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +32s

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

