'I never thought I would do this' - Daan Hoole beats Josh Tarling to time trial victory on Giro d’Italia stage 10 as Isaac del Toro retains race lead

Hoole wins the day with a time of 32:30 in Pisa, Tarling finishes seven seconds down

Daan Hoole
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Daan Hoole (Lidl-Trek) powered to a time trial victory on stage ten of the Giro d’Italia, beating pre-race favourite Josh Tarling by seven seconds in Pisa with a time of 32:30.

The Dutchman tore through the 28 kilometre course, using the wind to his advantage on the downhill section to set the best time at the second intermediate checkpoint and continue on to the finish beneath the Leaning Tower.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

