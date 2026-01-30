'It's great to start like this with a new team' – Remco Evenepoel wins for second day in a row as flying start at Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe continues

Remco Evenepoel stormed to victory for the second consecutive day on Friday, winning the Trofeo Selva – Santuari de Lluc at Challenge Mallorca.

The Belgian won on Thursday at the Trofeo Ses Salines team time trial with his new Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe team, and won again in his first road race for the squad.

Evenepoel attacked on the Coll de Sóller with around 56km to go, and ended up leaving everyone else behind. He took Adrìa Pericas (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Pablo Castrillo (Movistar) with him initially, but then dropped the pair on the descent, having sped past the day's break.

In the sprint for second, António Morgado (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) won, almost two minutes behind the victor, ahead of Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana Team) in third.

"I'm very happy with this second victory," Evenepoel said on TV post-race. "It's great to start like this with a new team."

"It was a beautiful day and I'm glad I was able to execute the plan we discussed this morning."

"[It's] good for morale," he continued. "This gives a lot of motivation to the whole team and to myself too. Things look good for the future. Hopefully we can continue this momentum.

"It was a difficult course. There was a lot of up and down, which left little time to recover. That last climb was also very tough.

"It is a beautiful race and also one that is tough enough to make a difference."

Evenepoel returns to action on Sunday in the Trofeo Andratx-Pollença, after three races in Mallorca: "We'll see how my legs feel then. Three out of three would be nice. It's definitely a team goal to win again. We'll do our best."

"It's the new cycling," Scaroni said post-race. "When Tadej [Pogačar] or Remco are in the race, you never expect where they can attack. When he attacked, I was a bit behind, I tried to reply, I was really close to close the gap, but he was too strong for me."