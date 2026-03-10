I’m shocked by how good some of these Amazon Spring Deal Days offers are for cyclists — as a cycling deals expert, here are my 29 top picks to shop right now

Tadej has once again taken the win on the white roads of Tuscany, and the question on everyone's lips is, can he add Milan San Remo and Paris Roubaix to his ever growing palmares? The arrival of the Spring Classics also signals it is time for Amazon's Spring Deal Days 2026.

Amazon's spring deal days are ideally placed for cyclists. With the changing of the seasons and just before the clocks change, it is a perfect time to stock up on outdoor cycling essentials, like the best TPU inner tubes, and to give your bike a spring clean with the best bike cleaning kits and best chain lube. It is also a great time to look to the season ahead and consider what kit you might need to make 2026 your best yet. That doesn't always have to be performance-oriented, either; it could be just a vow to capture more of your cycling on the best bike cameras or feel safer on the roads with a daytime running light.

Remember: Spring deal days are different to Amazon Prime Days; you don't need to be a Prime Member to shop. However, if you want to benefit from free and speedy shipping, you will still need to be an Amazon Prime member. While the spring deal days are for the UK and Europe, I have included some great deals for our North-American readers at the bottom.

The best Amazon spring deal days offers for cyclists

>>>>Click here to jump to the best US deals<<<<

My Top-Picks: The absolute best spring deals

Save 21% Wahoo ELEMNT Bolt V3: was £299 now £234.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The ELEMNT Bolt has always been the go-to for those on a budget or just looking to keep things simple. Wahoo has upheld that formula with the V3. Its one of the few modern bike computers to still offer users physical buttons. Now at its lowest price ever!

Save 40% Peloton Original Indoor Exercise bike: was £1,599 now £958.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you need a little extra motivation, Peloton could be worth considering. It's very close to a fitness studio in your living room, and it is now at its lowest ever price on Amazon, well under £1000.

Save 23% Garmin Varia RTL515 Rear Radar Light: was £169.99 now £131.69 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Radar and smart lighting tech were among the big trends of 2025, and I expect that to continue in 2026. Yet the Garmin Varia RTL515 is a brilliant piece of cycling tech that has been around for years; however, it remains one of the best.

Save 40% Le Creuset Stoneware Rainbow Coffee Mugs: was £75 now £45 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ It wouldn't be an Amazon sale without me featuring my favourite coffee mugs. We cyclists all love a good cup of coffee or tea, and it only makes sense to enjoy it from a nice mug. This is one of the lowest prices I have ever seen on the 100ml Espresso 6-mug set.

Bike Light deals

Save 20% Magicshine Hori 1300 front bike light: was £79.99 now £63.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Hori 1300 from Magicshine is a triple threat. If you're looking for a tidy setup, quality lighting and at a reasonable price, you will find it all here. The team here at Cycling Weekly are big Magichshine fans, and the Hori is another excellent option from them.

Save 24% Bryton Gardia R300L : was £99.99 now £75.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Like the Varia, the Bryton radar lights have been around a while, with the rest of the market only really now catching up. However, the Gardia R300L is very good, in fact, only edged out by Garmin in overall light output. Given that the R300L is considerably cheaper and with an extra 24% off, if you are looking for a new rear light, I'd start here.