I’m shocked by how good some of these Amazon Spring Deal Days offers are for cyclists — as a cycling deals expert, here are my 29 top picks to shop right now

rider in spring clothing on a sunny but cold day
(Image credit: Future)
Tadej has once again taken the win on the white roads of Tuscany, and the question on everyone's lips is, can he add Milan San Remo and Paris Roubaix to his ever growing palmares? The arrival of the Spring Classics also signals it is time for Amazon's Spring Deal Days 2026.

Amazon's spring deal days are ideally placed for cyclists. With the changing of the seasons and just before the clocks change, it is a perfect time to stock up on outdoor cycling essentials, like the best TPU inner tubes, and to give your bike a spring clean with the best bike cleaning kits and best chain lube. It is also a great time to look to the season ahead and consider what kit you might need to make 2026 your best yet. That doesn't always have to be performance-oriented, either; it could be just a vow to capture more of your cycling on the best bike cameras or feel safer on the roads with a daytime running light.

The best Amazon spring deal days offers for cyclists

>>>>Click here to jump to the best US deals<<<<

My Top-Picks: The absolute best spring deals

Wahoo ELEMNT Bolt V3
Save 21%
Wahoo ELEMNT Bolt V3: was £299 now £234.99 at Amazon
The ELEMNT Bolt has always been the go-to for those on a budget or just looking to keep things simple. Wahoo has upheld that formula with the V3. Its one of the few modern bike computers to still offer users physical buttons. Now at its lowest price ever!

Cycplus AS2 Electric Bike Pump
Save 20%
Cycplus AS2 Electric Bike Pump: was £64.99 now £51.84 at Amazon
The tiny Cycplus AS2 may have just missed the top spot to its bigger sibling, the AS2 Pro, but there's no reason to feel disappointed. It still holds a fantastic 5-star rating and remains one of the best electric bike pumps we've tested.

Peloton Original Indoor Exercise bike
Save 40%
Peloton Original Indoor Exercise bike: was £1,599 now £958.99 at Amazon
If you need a little extra motivation, Peloton could be worth considering. It's very close to a fitness studio in your living room, and it is now at its lowest ever price on Amazon, well under £1000.

Garmin Varia RTL515 Rear Radar Light
Save 23%
Garmin Varia RTL515 Rear Radar Light: was £169.99 now £131.69 at Amazon
Radar and smart lighting tech were among the big trends of 2025, and I expect that to continue in 2026. Yet the Garmin Varia RTL515 is a brilliant piece of cycling tech that has been around for years; however, it remains one of the best.

Le Creuset Stoneware Rainbow Coffee Mugs
Save 40%
Le Creuset Stoneware Rainbow Coffee Mugs: was £75 now £45 at Amazon
It wouldn't be an Amazon sale without me featuring my favourite coffee mugs. We cyclists all love a good cup of coffee or tea, and it only makes sense to enjoy it from a nice mug. This is one of the lowest prices I have ever seen on the 100ml Espresso 6-mug set.

Bike Light deals

Cateye AMPP 2200 front bike light
Save 24%
Cateye AMPP 2200 front bike light: was £179.99 now £136.09 at Amazon
We tested dozens of the best bike lights over the last 12 months, and the Cateye AMPP range really stood out to all of us. Their fantastic build quality, rock-solid mounts, great beam patterns, and simplicity are very welcome in an ever-more-complicated, battery-powered world of bicycles.

Magicshine Hori 1300 front bike light
Save 20%
Magicshine Hori 1300 front bike light: was £79.99 now £63.99 at Amazon
The Hori 1300 from Magicshine is a triple threat. If you're looking for a tidy setup, quality lighting and at a reasonable price, you will find it all here. The team here at Cycling Weekly are big Magichshine fans, and the Hori is another excellent option from them.

Bryton Gardia R300L
Save 24%
Bryton Gardia R300L : was £99.99 now £75.99 at Amazon
Like the Varia, the Bryton radar lights have been around a while, with the rest of the market only really now catching up. However, the Gardia R300L is very good, in fact, only edged out by Garmin in overall light output. Given that the R300L is considerably cheaper and with an extra 24% off, if you are looking for a new rear light, I'd start here.

Magicshine RN1200 front bike light
Save 25%
Magicshine RN1200 front bike light: was £52.99 now £39.74 at Amazon
Magicshine's RN range is extremely popular for its anti-glare lenses, and it now packs 1200 lumens and a massive 4000mAh battery. At under £40, this is a ludicrous deal.

Magicshine SEEMEE 300 Rear Bike Light
Save 25%
Magicshine SEEMEE 300 Rear Bike Light: was £59.99 now £44.99 at Amazon
We've looked for a better option, but the SEEMEE 300 remains our pick for the best rear bike light.

Why? It's smart without overcomplicating things, it's simple and effective.

Bike Computer Deals