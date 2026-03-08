How to watch Paris-Nice 2026: Everything you need to live stream the Race to the Sun

Paris-Nice, familiarly known as the 'Race to the Sun', is one of the first key stage races on the men's WorldTour calendar.

Taking place in France over eight days, this year's edition stretches from the Achères to Nice via a hilly opening stage, a team time trial and high mountain finishers.

While the title may be nicknamed the race to the sun, the weather in early March may heighten the difficulty of this warm-up race. Battling the famed winds of central France, will Jonas Vingegaard be able to clinch a GC title here after suffering a concussion in the race last year, or will Matteo Jorgenson take the title for the third year running?

Below, Cycling Weekly has laid out all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch Paris-Nice wherever you are.

Quick guide to watching Paris-Nice 2026

What to expect at Paris-Nice 2026

Paris-Nice marks the season's first major stage race on European soil, and is seen as one of the key precursors to the Grand Tours, which open with the Giro d'Italia in May.

Last year's edition was won by Visma-Lease a Bike's Matteo Jorgenson for the second consecutive year, after taking the lead from teammate Jonas Vingegaard in the fifth stage. Jorgenson will wear the number one dossard this year, flanked in a team by two-time Tour de France winner Vingegaard.

The eight-day route carries a mixture of flat and hilly stages, with one uphill finish in Auron, and a team time trial, scheduled for day three.

Can I watch Paris-Nice 2026 for free?

Fans in Australia, France, Spain and Belgium can watch Paris-Nice for free thanks to broadcasters in their regions.

In Australia, the race will be shown on TV and online by SBS, the country's public service broadcaster.

Viewers in the host country of France can watch on the public broadcaster France Télévisions, with streaming on their FranceTV platform.

In Belgium, Flemish-speakers can watch on Sporza's website or on RTBF's streaming platform, Auvio. Fans in Spain can also watch with RTVE.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in any of these countries right now, and these channels are your usual port of call, you'll need a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Paris-Nice 2026 while abroad

Get 73% off NordVPN + a FREE Amazon gift card With super-fast connections, multi-device support, and compatibility with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon, and more, there's a reason why NordVPN is considered the best VPN for streaming. There's a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it's currently on offer at a huge discount – that's a win!

Want to know more? We have an explainer on the benefits, costs, and considerations of using a VPN...

– Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

How to watch Paris-Nice 2026 in the UK

In the UK, the race will be shown on TNT Sports, and also streamed on Discovery+, with a package now priced at £30.99 a month.

How to watch Paris-Nice 2026 in the US and Canada

For US viewers, this year's coverage of Paris-Nice will be shown on Peacock. The sports streaming service is home to all ASO events until 2029, covering races from Paris-Roubaix to the Vuelta a España.

Flobikes is in charge of broadcasting Paris-Nice in Canada. Subscriptions cost CA$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans.

What time is Paris-Nice 2026 on? Schedule

The broadcast times for Paris-Nice in the UK differ from stage to stage. The coverage begins on Discovery+ at the following times (GMT):

Stage one, 8 March - 14:15pm

Stage two, 9 March - 14:10pm

Stage three, 10 March - 14:10pm

Stage four, 11 March - 14:10pm

Stage five, 12 March - 14:10pm

Stage six, 13 March - 14:10pm

Stage seven, 14 March - 12:25pm

Stage eight, 15 March - 14:20pm

In the US, Paris-Nice broadcasts on Peacock will begin each morning at the following times (ET):

Stage one, 8 March - 8:35am

Stage two, 9 March - 8:45am

Stage three, 10 March - 8:45am

Stage four, 11 March - 8:45am

Stage five, 12 March - 8:45am

Stage six, 13 March - 8:45am

Stage seven, 14 March - 7:25am

Stage eight, 15 March - 9:25am

For Australian viewers, these are coverage start times on SBS (AEDT):

Stage one, 8 March - 1:20am

Stage two, 9 March - 1:10am

Stage three, 10 March - 1:10am

Stage four, 11 March - 1:10am

Stage five, 12 March - 1:10am

Stage six, 13 March - 1:10am

Stage seven, 14 March - 11:25pm

Stage eight, 15 March - 1:00am

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.