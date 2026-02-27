Dutch dominance, British hopes and will it end in a sprint? Five things to know about Omloop Nieuwsblad, start list and riders to watch

Saturday 28 February

Men’s

Distance: 207.2km

Start: 10:05 Finish: 14:50 (GMT)

Women’s

Distance: 137.2km

Start: 12:35 Finish: 16:20 (GMT)

Omloop Nieuwsblad is the start of the Classics, one part of Opening Weekend. It heralds the full-on racing season, and the cobbled one-day events which are to come.

The race forms part of a double-header across the weekend, with Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne following on the Sunday for the men, and Omloop van het Hageland for the women.

This is the 81st edition of the men's race, and the 21st of the women's, so it has some serious pedigree. Here's everything you need to know for the 2026 race.

Five things to watch out for

1. A sprinter’s race?

The men’s edition of Omloop last year finished in a sprint for the first time since 2021; it is the kind of race which seems to either have a solo winner or quite a large bunch in Ninove. With less of the relentless climbing that other Classics have, it could be a race which favours a rider like Biniam Girmay or Jasper Philipsen.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Dutch dominance

Five of the last seven women’s races have been won by the Netherlands; no particular surprise when you think of the Dutch dominance of women’s racing. If there’s a solo attack this year, you’d pin your hopes on Demi Vollering, while if it’s a sprint, Lorena Wiebes seems unbeatable. The record might well be extended.

3. British hopes

The list of top competitors for Omloop is peppered with Union Flags. Cat Ferguson, two-time victor this season already, is a serious contender in a selective sprint, while Tom Pidcock will be looking to beat his previous best result of fifth. That isn’t it though, with Anna Henderson, Matthew Brennan and Fred Wright all down to race.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Kuurne time

The younger sibling of Opening Weekend is Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, which takes place on the Sunday. It’sa 1.Pro race, so not all the big stars will turn out, but those that do will fight hard. It is the ultimate opportunity for someone to make up for a disappointing Saturday, if they have the legs. For the women, Omloop van het Hageland provides the same opportunity.

5. Classics narrative

Omloop is just five weeks out from the peak of the Classics season at the Tour of Flanders, followed a week later by Paris-Roubaix, and it might be Opening Weekend, but things that happen here have an impact throughout the rest of the season. If Mathieu van der Poel or Vollering win, then they will increase their favourite status. If there are surprise performances from unheralded riders, then they will be marked for the next few races. Anything could happen, and this is the start.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Focus on Muur van Gerrardsbergen

Omloop Nieuwsblad effectively runs as a mini-Tour of Flanders, but doesn’t include the Koppenberg, Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg triple. Instead, it uses the old Flanders one-two finish of the Muur van Gerrardsbergen followed by the Bosberg.

The race will be decided on these cobbled climbs, even if there is a lone attacker at this point. De Muur is an iconic climb, and might only be 6.8% over 910 metres, but always has a say in Omloop. Whoever is first to the chapel at the top might just win the race.

How to watch

It is on TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland, accessible via a TV package or a Discovery+ subscription. In the US, it's on FloBikes. Check out our full how to watch guide for more.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year's podium

Men

1. Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

2. Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

3. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Decuninck

Women

1. Lotte Claes (Bel) Lotto Intermarché

2. Aurela Nerlo (Pol) Winspace Orange Seal

3. Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx-Protime

Riders to watch

Tom Pidcock (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling) ****

The double-Olympic mountain bike champion has never finished higher than fifth at Omloop, but will be a well-marked rider given his ability to attack from the front. If he gets a clear run from the Muur, he will be hard to drag back.

Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) *****

Somehow, Vollering has never won Omloop. Last year, she was the best of the rest as a surprise breakaway made it to the finish. She will surely be attempting to make up for missed opportunities. Expect her to try and attack from far out and solo away.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) *****

The Dutch sprinter’s record is verging on outrageous. Wiebes essentially hasn’t lost a bunch sprint since 2024, and if it does come down to a large group in Ninove, betting against her would be like betting against it raining in the UK at the moment. Her SD Worx team will try and keep the race together.

Biniam Girmay (NSN Pro Cycling) ***

Four years on from his watershed Gent-Wevelgem victory, Girmay is back in winning form, and he always seemed suited to the tough racing of the Classics. In a new team, NSN will be all-in to back their Eritrean superstar. Expect Lewis Askey to do a lot of work for him.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) ****

The Belgian is no longer world champion, but that will not make her any less marked. Free from targeting GC at stage races, Kopecky is free to do what she is best at, winning one-day races. Expect fireworks.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) *****

Making an appearance at Omloop for the first time is one of the best Classics riders of all time, Mathieu van der Poel. He is yet to race this season, but don't expect that to hold him back – he will be the hot favourite.

Startlist

Men's

*denotes unconfirmed team

Alpecin-Premier Tech

Edward Planckaert

Florian Sénéchal

Jasper Philipsen

Kaden Groves

Lennert Belmans

Mathieu van der Poel

Tobias Bayer

Bahrain Victorious

Alec Segaert

Attila Valter

Kamil Gradek

Matej Mohorič

Pau Miquel

Robert Stannard

Vlad Van Mechelen

Burgos Burpellet BH

Alexandre Mayer

César Macias

Clément Alléno

Daniel Cavia

Georgios Bouglas

Josh Burnett

Vojtěch Kmínek

Cofidis

Alex Kirsch

Alexis Renard

Dylan Teuns

Hugo Page

Jenthe Biermans

Piet Allegaert

Stanisław Aniołkowski

Decathlon CMA CGM

Oliver Naesen

Oscar Chamberlain

Rasmus Søjberg Pedersen

Sander De Pestel

Stan Dewulf

Stefan Bissegger

Tobias Lund Andresen

EF Education-EasyPost

Colby Simmons

Kasper Asgreen

Luke Lamperti

Marijn van den Berg

Mikkel Frølich Honoré

Noah Hobbs

Vincenzo Albanese

Flanders Baloise

Dylan Vandenstorme

Michiel Lambrecht

Milan Lanhove

Siebe Deweirdt

Victor Vercouillie

Vincent Van Hemelen

Ward Vanhoof

Groupama-FDJ United*

Axel Huens

Bastien Tronchon

Clément Russo

Cyril Barthe

Johan Jacobs

Thibaud Gruel

Valentin Madouas

Ineos Grenadiers

Artem Shmidt

Ben Swift

Ben Turner

Kim Heiduk

Magnus Sheffield

Michał Kwiatkowski

Samuel Watson

Jayco Alula

Amaury Capiot

Anders Foldager

Dries De Bondt

Dries De Pooter

Jelte Krijnsen

Kelland O'Brien

Robert Donaldson

Lidl-Trek

Albert Withen Philipsen

Edward Theuns

Mathias Vacek

Otto Vergaerde

Søren Kragh Andersen

Tim Torn Teutenberg

Toms Skujiņš

Lotto Intermarché

Arnaud De Lie

Cédric Beullens

Jenno Berckmoes

Luca Van Boven

Roel van Sintmaartensdijk

Sébastien Grignard

Vito Braet

Movistar

Carlos Canal

Filip Maciejuk

Iván García Cortina

Jon Barrenetxea

Manlio Moro

Orluis Aular

Roger Adrià

NSN Cycling

Biniam Girmay

Guillaume Boivin

Lewis Askey

Matis Louvel

Riley Sheehan

Ryan Mullen

Tom Van Asbroeck

Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling*

Aimé De Gendt

Brent Van Moer

Fred Wright

Frederik Frison

Kamil Małecki

Tom Pidcock

Xandro Meurisse

Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe

Arne Marit

Gianni Vermeersch

Jarrad Drizners

Jordi Meeus

Laurence Pithie

Mick van Dijke

Tim van Dijke

Soudal Quick-Step

Casper Pedersen

Dries van Gestel

Dylan van Baarle

Jasper Stuyven

Paul Magnier

Pepijn Reinderink

Yves Lampaert

Picnic PostNL

Frank van den Broek

Henri-François Renard-Haquin

John Degenkolb

Julius van den Berg

Sean Flynn

Timo de Jong

Timo Roosen

Visma-Lease a Bike

Axel Zingle

Christophe Laporte

Edoardo Affini

Matthew Brennan

Per Strand Hagenes

Pietro Mattio

Timo Kielich

TotalEnergies

Alexys Brunel

Anthony Turgis

Baptiste Vadic

Samuel Leroux

Sandy Dujardin

Thomas Bonnet

Thomas Gachignard

Tudor Pro Cycling*

Aivaras Mikutis

Luca Mozzato

Marco Haller

Matteo Trentin

Petr Kelemen

Rick Pluimers

Stefan Küng

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Florian Vermeersch

Juan Sebastián Molano

Julius Johansen

Nils Politt

Rui Oliveira

Rune Herregodts

Tim Wellens

Unibet Rose Rockets

Joren Bloem

Karsten Larsen Feldmann

Lukáš Kubiš

Martijn Rasenberg

Matyáš Kopecký

Niklas Larsen

Tomáš Kopecký

Uno-X Mobility*

Carl-Frederik Bévort

Erik Nordsæter Resell

Jonas Abrahamsen

Markus Hoelgaard

Rasmus Tiller

Søren Wærenskjold

Sven Erik Bystrøm

XDS Astana*

Aaron Gate

Alberto Bettiol

Alessandro Romele

Arjen Livyns

Davide Ballerini

Lev Gonov

Mike Teunissen

Women's

*denotes unconfirmed team

AG Insurance - Soudal Team

Alana Castrique

Gladys Verhulst-Wild

Ilse Pluimers

Letizia Borghesi

Marthe Goossens

Shari Bossuyt

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto

Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka

Anastasiya Kolesava

Chiara Consonni

Kasia Niewiadoma

Tiffany Cromwell

Zoe Bäckstedt

Citymesh Customm Pro Cycling Team*

Britt De Grave

Britt Knaven

Cleo Kiekens

Eline van Rooijen

Femke Van Goethem

Yonna van Dam

Cofidis

Kristýna Burlová

Malwina Mul

Marion Borras

Martina Alzini

Valentine Fortin

Victoire Berteau

EF Education-Oatly

Alexandra Volstad

Alexis Magner

Babette van der Wolf

Cédrine Kerbaol

Mirre Knaven

Nina Berton

FDJ United-SUEZ*

Demi Vollering

Elise Chabbey

Eva van Agt

Franziska Koch

Juliette Berthet

Vittoria Guazzini

Fenix-Premier Tech

Christina Schweinberger

Evy Kuijpers

Flora Perkins

Lotte Claes

Marthe Truyen

Millie Couzens

Human Powered Health

Daria Pikulik

Kathrin Schweinberger

Lily Williams

Maggie Coles-Lyster

Marta Jaskulska

Thalita de Jong

Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi

Arianna Fidanza

Idoia Eraso

Irati Aranguren

Marjolein van 't Geloof

Naia Amondarain

Sara Fiorin

Lidl-Trek

Anna Henderson

Elisa Balsamo

Fleur Moors

Loes Adegeest

Margot Vanpachtenbeke

Shirin van Anrooij

Liv AlUla Jayco

Caroline Andersson

Jeanne Korevaar

Letizia Paternoster

Noa Jansen

Quinty Ton

Ruby Roseman-Gannon

Lotto Intermarché Ladies

Anna van Wersch

Katrijn De Clercq

Lani Wittervrongel

Lea Lin Teutenberg

Linda Riedmann

Marieke Meert

Ma Petite Entreprise*

Alison Avoine

Clémence Latimier

Ilona Rouat

Margot Marasco

Noémie Abgrall

Mayenne Monbana My Pie*

Allison Mrugal

Constance Valentin

Fiona Mangan

Justine Gegu

Kiara Lylyk

Natalie Quinn

Minimax Cycling Team*

Camilla Rånes Bye

Clara Lundmark

Émilie Fortin

Gwen Nothum

Katja Verkerk

Ursula Linden

Movistar

Arlenis Sierra

Aude Biannic

Carys Lloyd

Cat Ferguson

Liane Lippert

Sheyla Gutiérrez

Picnic PostNL

Audrey De Keersmaeker

Daniela Hezinová

Josie Nelson

Lucie Fityus

Mara Roldan

Mia Griffin

SD Worx-Protime

Anna van der Breggen

Elena Cecchini

Femke Markus

Lorena Wiebes

Lotte Kopecky

Mischa Bredewold

St Michel-Preference Home Auber93

Alicia Gonzalez

Alison Jackson

Caroline Wreszin

Clémence Chéreau

Elyne Roussel

India Grangier

UAE Team ADQ

Brodie Chapman

Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini

Elynor Bäckstedt

Karlijn Swinkels

Lara Gillespie

Megan Jastrab

Uno-X Mobility*

Alessia Vigilia

Ingvild Gåskjenn

Laura Tomasi

Linda Zanetti

Susanne Andersen

Teuntje Beekhuis

Visma-Lease a Bike*

Daniek Hengeveld

Imogen Wolff

Katharina Sadnik

Nienke Veenhoven

Rosita Reijnhout

VolkerWessels Cycling*

Amber van der Hulst

Anne Knijnenburg

Esmée Peperkamp

Maud Rijnbeek

Quinty Schoens

Sophie von Berswordt