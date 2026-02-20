The Friday cycling quiz: Do early season stage races really shape the Tour?
From the UAE Tour to the Critérium du Dauphiné, stage races through the spring and early summer give us a glimpse of what's to come at the Tour de France
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Paris-Nice, Tirreno-Adriatico the Criterium du Dauphiné .... all well established Tour de France warm-up races for the men's peloton. But is there a tried and tested path to get GC contenders into the best shape for July? And as the women's calendar continues to grow, will they follow a similar route to to glory?
Tour winners are rarely seen at the Tour Down Under in Adelaide, instead it's February's UAE Tour that is establishing itself as the first run out for the Tour contenders, from there it's a mix of the classics and spring stage races as riders combine racing with training camps while doing their best to avoid illness and injury.
This week's quiz looks at the stats behind the races that give us a clue to who will succeed come July.
Previous Friday cycling quizzes
Test your knowledge with our previous quizzes
>> When fans and riders collide
>> How well do you know Giant bikes
>> Which cycling year is this?
>> How well do you know Il Lombardia
>> 2025/2026 transfer season
>> Who's bike is this?
>> Mont Ventoux
>> How much do you know about indoor riding?
>> Track cycling
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He first fell in love with cycling in 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 134-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015 and can still be seen riding bikes around the lanes of Surrey, Sussex and Kent. Albeit a bit slower than before.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.