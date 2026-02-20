The Friday cycling quiz: Do early season stage races really shape the Tour?

Paris-Nice, Tirreno-Adriatico the Criterium du Dauphiné .... all well established Tour de France warm-up races for the men's peloton. But is there a tried and tested path to get GC contenders into the best shape for July? And as the women's calendar continues to grow, will they follow a similar route to to glory?

Tour winners are rarely seen at the Tour Down Under in Adelaide, instead it's February's UAE Tour that is establishing itself as the first run out for the Tour contenders, from there it's a mix of the classics and spring stage races as riders combine racing with training camps while doing their best to avoid illness and injury.

This week's quiz looks at the stats behind the races that give us a clue to who will succeed come July.

