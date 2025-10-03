Friday quiz: Who's saying goodbye to their teammates and moving on to pastures new?

It's been a busy transfer season in the cycling world this year, with multiple big name riders buying themselves out of their current contracts to move teams. Plus multiple others moving on in 2026 to get a shiny new bike, or five, and a suitcase full of fresh kit.

The women's peloton saw a big-shake up last year, while this year it's the men's peloton where most of the big moves are happening. Remco Evenepoel is heading for Red Bull, Juan Ayuso leaves UAE Team Emirates for Lidl-Trek and Cian Uijtdebroeks has wriggled out of another contract.

Such moves used to be one offs, something that happened once every few years, but the sport is now seeing more and more riders move mid contract as long-term contracts are becoming the norm. Especially for riders who are expected to challenge for Grand Tour victories. While long-term contracts bring stability and financial security for riders, they can also be inflexible. Tying a rider down can cause issues if a team later changes priorities or sign another rider who threatens their leadership status.

But have you been paying attention? Have you been following the news, and do you know your way around the UCI rules governing agents, contract negotiations and the very specific dates that dictate when a move can be announced?



Take our quiz below and see. Ten questions, with some help along the way should you need it.