Friday quiz: Who's saying goodbye to their teammates and moving on to pastures new?

Have you been paying attention to the comings and goings around the peloton? Test your knowledge in our new Friday Quiz.

Colour balanced image of FDJ Suez riders congratulating each other
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Simon Richardson's avatar
By
published

It's been a busy transfer season in the cycling world this year, with multiple big name riders buying themselves out of their current contracts to move teams. Plus multiple others moving on in 2026 to get a shiny new bike, or five, and a suitcase full of fresh kit.

The women's peloton saw a big-shake up last year, while this year it's the men's peloton where most of the big moves are happening. Remco Evenepoel is heading for Red Bull, Juan Ayuso leaves UAE Team Emirates for Lidl-Trek and Cian Uijtdebroeks has wriggled out of another contract.

But have you been paying attention? Have you been following the news, and do you know your way around the UCI rules governing agents, contract negotiations and the very specific dates that dictate when a move can be announced?

Take our quiz below and see. Ten questions, with some help along the way should you need it.

