Juan Ayuso to leave UAE Team Emirates XRG at end of 2025 after 'differences in alignment with team's sporting philosophy'

Juan Ayuso is to leave UAE Team Emirates-XRG at the end of 2025 after "differences in the vision of development plans and in the alignment with the team’s sporting philosophy", it was announced on Monday evening.

The Spanish GC rider, who is currently riding the Vuelta a España, had a contract with the team until 2028, which will be terminated early. His next squad remains unclear.

The decision was made public by his team on Monday, the Vuelta's first rest day. The team said: "Ayuso will now remain on the roster until the end of 2025 after a decision was made following differences in the vision of development plans and in the alignment with the team’s sporting philosophy."

"Juan has been a valuable talent and we are grateful for what we have built together," UAE's CEO, Mauro Gianetti, said in a statement. "At the same time, our sporting project has always been focused on continuity, group harmony, and building a winning team. We believe that, in the best interests of both parties, this decision is the most consistent with the values that define our organization. UAE Team Emirates – XRG will continue on its path of growth and development, confident that the team’s identity and strength remain our foundation. We wish Juan every success in the future."

"I would like to thank the team for the support and opportunities they have given me over these years," Ayuso said. "I have had the chance to grow and to compete alongside the very best, and I know that what I have learned will always remain part of my professional background. I now feel it is time for me to take a different path, with the same enthusiasm and I wish UAE Team Emirates – XRG success for the future."

Ayuso joined the team in 2021, and has established himself as one of the best general classification talents in world cycling. This year, he has won stages of both the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta, as well as winning Tirenno-Adriatico overall.

The 22-year-old finished third at the Vuelta on debut in 2022, before finishing fourth in 2023. However, being in a team as stacked with talent as UAE has not always been easy, with Ayuso having to share leadership duties across the year with Tadej Pogačar, João Almeida and Isaac del Toro among others.

His departure is just the latest mid-contract move, following Remco Evenepoel in leaving a team early, as the Belgian did when switching Soudal Quick-Step for Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe for 2026.