You think that's light, Brompton? Oleg at Twisted Wheels says, "hold my beer" with a custom Brompton that only weighs 5.99kg

Brompton’s lightest ever e-bike launched today. The Electric T Line uses a titanium and carbon frame to great effect, resulting in a 11.2kg build without the battery. Even with the 345Wh battery added it still only tips the scales at a little over 14kg. Given that a 6-speed P Line sans battery and motor weighs around 12kg, it’s pretty impressive.

Still, for the weight obsessed it’s unlikely to raise an eyebrow. Indeed, Brompton’s aren’t probably on any weight weenies list of ‘must haves’. Until now, that is.

(Image credit: Twisted Wheel)

Known for his exotic lightweight bike builds, YouTuber Oleg Ko, aka Twisted Wheel, has taken his custom sorcery and applied it to the iconic folder. The result? A sub 6kg 4-speed Brompton T-Line.

To achieve this frankly ridiculous number - the lightest stock T Line weighs just over 8kg - Ko replaced every part excluding the frame, fork and stem, ensuring that it still retains its foldable functionality; even here the hinge clamps have been replaced with custom 3D printed Ti versions while the frame has custom-cerakoted in a flouro green and black combination.

(Image credit: Twisted Wheel)

Ko used an existing blueprint drawn up for his own custom T-Line that he rode to an impressive 15th place at the Brompton World Championships in London. Like this bike, his latest T-Line creation maintains its 4-speed drivechain but extends the gear range. The Extralite QRC crankset features a 52t chainring and is paired with a Minimods CNC 11-21t 4-speed cassette, and a KMC 11 EL waxed chain.

(Image credit: Twisted Wheel)

Wheels are typically an area where a fair chunk of weight can be saved and Ko has custom built a set using Lightbicycle RF621 carbon rims, Extralite Cyberhubs and custom cut spokes. The wheels are shod with a set of Goodyear F1 tyres and Ridenow TPU tubes.

(Image credit: Twisted Wheel)

Extralite also supplies the brake levers, its Ultra 3S model, which team up with a set of Cane Creek EE calipers with Ti Parts adapters. Said levers are attached to a pair of Bjorn Cycles Palka handlebars, fitted with Extralite Hypergrips.

(Image credit: Twisted Wheel)

Saddle and seatpost also come courtesy of Bjorn Cycles, with Ko opting for the Setka saddle with a 3D-printed pad and Glagol seatpost. Naturally Ti bolts are used across the build.

Pricing wasn't available but this isn't the first lightweight build Ko has produced using the Brompton platform, and he tells us it's one of his most requested custom builds.

What parts do you need for a sub 6kg Brompton?

Frame, fork, stem - Brompton T-Line custom-cerakoted

Hinge clamps - JCP Custom 3D-printed Ti

All titanium bolts - Ti Parts Titanium

Handlebar - Bjorn Cycles Palka

Grips - Extralite Hypergrips

Seatpost - Bjorn Cycles Glagol

Saddle - Bjorn Cycles Setka (3D-printed pad)

Brake callipers - Cane Creek EE with Ti Parts adapters

Brake levers - Extralite Ultra Levers 3S

Rims - Lightbicycle RF621 carbon

Hubs - Extralite Cyberhubs for Brompton

Spokes - Custom-cut by Ryanbuildswheels

Tyres - Goodyear F1

Tubes - Ridenow TPU

Cassette - Minimods 4-speed CNC 11-21T

Cranks - Extralite QRC 3 with 52T chainring & bb

Chain - KMC 11 EL waxed