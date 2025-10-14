You think that's light, Brompton? Oleg at Twisted Wheels says, "hold my beer" with a custom Brompton that only weighs 5.99kg
On the day Brompton launches it's lightest ever Brompton, we thought we'd bring you this flyweight from custom builder, Twisted Wheels. A specialist in light-weighting posh bikes, he loves everyone's favourite folder and he's got this one under 6kg.
Brompton’s lightest ever e-bike launched today. The Electric T Line uses a titanium and carbon frame to great effect, resulting in a 11.2kg build without the battery. Even with the 345Wh battery added it still only tips the scales at a little over 14kg. Given that a 6-speed P Line sans battery and motor weighs around 12kg, it’s pretty impressive.
Still, for the weight obsessed it’s unlikely to raise an eyebrow. Indeed, Brompton’s aren’t probably on any weight weenies list of ‘must haves’. Until now, that is.
Known for his exotic lightweight bike builds, YouTuber Oleg Ko, aka Twisted Wheel, has taken his custom sorcery and applied it to the iconic folder. The result? A sub 6kg 4-speed Brompton T-Line.
To achieve this frankly ridiculous number - the lightest stock T Line weighs just over 8kg - Ko replaced every part excluding the frame, fork and stem, ensuring that it still retains its foldable functionality; even here the hinge clamps have been replaced with custom 3D printed Ti versions while the frame has custom-cerakoted in a flouro green and black combination.
Ko used an existing blueprint drawn up for his own custom T-Line that he rode to an impressive 15th place at the Brompton World Championships in London. Like this bike, his latest T-Line creation maintains its 4-speed drivechain but extends the gear range. The Extralite QRC crankset features a 52t chainring and is paired with a Minimods CNC 11-21t 4-speed cassette, and a KMC 11 EL waxed chain.
Wheels are typically an area where a fair chunk of weight can be saved and Ko has custom built a set using Lightbicycle RF621 carbon rims, Extralite Cyberhubs and custom cut spokes. The wheels are shod with a set of Goodyear F1 tyres and Ridenow TPU tubes.
Extralite also supplies the brake levers, its Ultra 3S model, which team up with a set of Cane Creek EE calipers with Ti Parts adapters. Said levers are attached to a pair of Bjorn Cycles Palka handlebars, fitted with Extralite Hypergrips.
Saddle and seatpost also come courtesy of Bjorn Cycles, with Ko opting for the Setka saddle with a 3D-printed pad and Glagol seatpost. Naturally Ti bolts are used across the build.
Pricing wasn't available but this isn't the first lightweight build Ko has produced using the Brompton platform, and he tells us it's one of his most requested custom builds.
What parts do you need for a sub 6kg Brompton?
Frame, fork, stem - Brompton T-Line custom-cerakoted
Hinge clamps - JCP Custom 3D-printed Ti
All titanium bolts - Ti Parts Titanium
Handlebar - Bjorn Cycles Palka
Grips - Extralite Hypergrips
Seatpost - Bjorn Cycles Glagol
Saddle - Bjorn Cycles Setka (3D-printed pad)
Brake callipers - Cane Creek EE with Ti Parts adapters
Brake levers - Extralite Ultra Levers 3S
Rims - Lightbicycle RF621 carbon
Hubs - Extralite Cyberhubs for Brompton
Spokes - Custom-cut by Ryanbuildswheels
Tyres - Goodyear F1
Tubes - Ridenow TPU
Cassette - Minimods 4-speed CNC 11-21T
Cranks - Extralite QRC 3 with 52T chainring & bb
Chain - KMC 11 EL waxed
