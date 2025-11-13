J.Laverack's unveils Speedform and AM64 Carbon at Rouleur live

J.Laverack showcased not one, but two new bikes at this year's Rouleur Live show. The Rutland-based marque has made its name as one of the premier uses of titanium, and naturally, both of its new offerings showcase the beauty and versatility of the material.

Speedform

If the architect Frank Gehry had turned his hand to road bikes, they might have ended up looking a lot like the Speedform.

The titanium aero bike from J.Laverack takes on a similarly dynamic form as many of Gehry’s famed structures, aided considerably by using three 3D-printed sections, freeing the designers from the constraints of traditional metal tubing.

To ensure that the Speedform would live up to its name, the British brand returned to school, teaming up with Loughborough University. A detailed CFD analysis was undertaken to ensure that the bike was as aerodynamically efficient as possible.

The results showed that the new design had a 20-26% reduction in aerodynamic drag compared to the existing R J.ACK Disc model between 30-48 km.h.

“The CFD analysis clearly demonstrated that J.Laverack’s new aero frame achieves a substantial aerodynamic benefit over conventional round-tube designs,” says Professor A. Duncan Walker, Chair in Applied Aerodynamics at Loughborough University. “At typical road cycling speeds, this equates to drag reductions of 20–26%, or savings of up to 17 watts — impressive gains achieved through intelligent design and advanced additive manufacturing.”

The custom built frame uses a parametric design , allowing for the geometry to match the rider’s exact requirements. “Speedform is a statement of what’s possible when additive manufacturing meets craftsmanship,” says Oliver Laverack, Co-founder. “It’s elegant, efficient, and engineered for pure speed.”

Some of the design details include internal cable routing, a threaded T47 bottom bracket, dropped stays and clearance for tyres up to 32mm wide. The frameset, which will be made in limited numbers and available next year, also comes with an additively manufactured seatpost and the option of an integrated stem.

AM64 Carbon

J.Laverack has added to its AM64 series with the new AM64 Carbon. As the name suggests it adds carbon fibre to the existing titanium frame, in the shape of a full carbon seat tube.

The tube passes through additively manufactured titanium lugs at both the bottom bracket and the seat cluster. The aim is to reduce weight and add compliance without negatively impacting the minimal aesthetics that are essential to the AM64 range of bikes.

“Our performance-focused AM64 Carbon model allows us to explore the fusion of additive and composite technologies like never before,” says David Clow, Co-founder and bike fitting specialist.

The frameset, priced from £6,995 / $9,215, includes a number of noteworthy features including fully internal cable routing, a 3D-printed Ti seatpost topper and a threaded BSA bottom bracket.

Accompanying the frame is an Enve carbon fork, handlebar, stem and headset and the first 50 produced will be numbered.

Alternatively, the model is being offered as a complete build, with prices starting at £9,745 / $12,838. Options include ÆRA carbon wheels and a Shimano Di2 groupset, either Ultegra or GRX.