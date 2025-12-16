Shimano releases 'affordable' 1x 12-speed GRX Di2 components

If one of the appeals of gravel riding is its inclusivity, then it follows that there should be plenty of affordable bikes and components on offer. Of late this hasn’t seemed to be the case, as brands have pushed the performance envelope, driven by the popularity of gravel racing. It’s meant we’ve got to ogle at some stunning looking machines and shiny bits to hang on them while simultaneously wincing at the price tags.

That’s not the case for Shimano’s new range of GRX components, though. The Japanese brand says that it “believes everyone deserves reliable, high-performance gear” and, driven by its ‘United in Gravel’ ethos, aims to offer gravel-specific options across a wide range of budgets. In this case, it’s the RX17 lineup, which seeks to offer Di2 electronic shifting at a more affordable price point.

So what is 'affordable' when it comes to electronic shifting for gravel?

The 12-speed RX717 range features levers and a rear derailleur that can then be paired with an GRX 1x chainset and a Shimano 10-51t cassette. The hydraulic levers (with calipers) have a RRP of £579.98 for the pair, while the rear mech will cost £379.99. Add in the wireless battery and charger, £39.99 and £29.99 respectively, and you have the a gravel-specific 12-speed wireless 'gear set' for just over £1000.

To complete the groupset a a 1x GRX RX610 chainset will set you back £149.99, while a 12-speed 10-51t Deore cassette is another £99.99.

[comparison to go here]

So let's look at the components in more detail.

The right-sided wireless Di2 hydraulic disc brake lever is dual control, featuring two buttons per lever that can be used alongside Shimano’s E-Tube app, allowing users to choose their preferred shifting speed, customize shift buttons and update rear derailleur firmware. Other details include a new hood shape that Shimano says delivers improved ergonomics, an option to adjust the reach and two easy-to-replace batteries with a claimed lifespan of 3-4 years.

(Image credit: Shimano)

This ST-RX715-R lever can be paired with a GRX-branded left-side lever, the BL-RS717, which shares the same ergonomics and adjustability as its right-sided compatriot. For those who are already using a Dura-Ace ST-R9270, Ultegra ST-R8170 or 105 ST-R7170 lever there is also a Shimano-branded left-side lever on offer allowing users to match their existing components with the new GRX RX717 lever and long cage rear mech

(Image credit: Shimano)

And it’s the rear mech that really makes - or breaks - any gravel groupset. Shimano says it borrowed from its Mtb Di2 design to create a product that’s rugged enough to stand up to the gamut of gravel terrain.

(Image credit: Shimano)

In practice this means it features the brand’s Automatic Impact Recovery technology that is designed to return the mech to its original position after it’s taken a knock. There’s also the Shadow ES tech, which helps with chain security, a skid plate and protected hosing for the Di2 battery; the derailleur uses the same battery as GRX RX827, XTR M9250, Deore XT M8250, and Deore M6250, allowing for battery swaps between bikes. Shimano claims a 700-1000km range depending on the riding conditions.