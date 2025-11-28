15 Christmas present ideas for cyclists, chosen by people who ride thousands of miles a year – pick up a deal this Black Friday

So there's a bike lover in your life, and you need to buy them a present. That should be easy, right? Not necessarily.

Often it can feel like us cyclists already own every gadget they need. We can be a picky bunch, too. Present-wise, what that tends to leave is gimmicky throwaways (see: bicycle-shaped pizza cutter), which will make the person smile on Christmas day, but will likely never get touched afterwards.

To help you find something useful, I asked my colleagues – some of whom have ridden and raced thousands of miles this year – what they really want for Christmas. Here's what they said.

Simon Richardson Editor

Shoe Dryer On my wish list this year is something that isn't a cycling product, and also something I never thought I'd want or own: an electric shoe dryer. Essentially, it's a low-powered hairdryer you hang your shoes off. In years gone by such an item would have been met with an eye roll from me. Pointless consumerism. But earlier this year I had to throw out a perfectly good, albeit well worn, pair of shoes because they stank out our shoe cupboard after a particularly wet and sweaty ride. Despite rigorous cleaning they never fully recovered and my family ganged up on me and my smelly shoes. My hope is the dryer will keep my current shoes in service for longer. Shop Black Friday Deals on Amazon UK Shop Black Friday Deals on Amazon US

Meg Elliot News Writer

Fish-Ski Feed Bag I love colour – having a burst of something bright attached to my frame makes any gloomy ride infinitely more enjoyable. This multicoloured feed bag unites two of my favourite things: funky patterns and food. Attach it to your stem, whack your bottle in it, pop some nuts in the side pocket, and you’ve got the perfect accessory for a quick ride. Plus, all of Fish-Ski's products are handmade (dreamy). $69 from Fish-Ski

Andy Carr Tech Editor

Tyre Levers Changing a flat is one of cycling’s great downsides and remembering all the bits you need to get you home when a puncture happens isn’t far behind. One thing I always pack is a pair of Pedro’s tyre levers. I’ve never snapped one, despite plenty of one-sided fights with tight tyres, though I have lost a fair few to chalets and cafe stops over the years. At barely more than a fiver, they’re easily the best value, most reliable little tool you can buy for your bike. Accept no substitute. They come in cool colours, too. From £5.99 on Amazon UK From $6.50 on Amazon US

Adam Becket News Editor

Loffi Cycling Gloves I bought a pair of these gloves for myself and a friend last year, and they might be the best cycling gloves I’ve ever had. I am actually not the biggest fan of gloves, as my hands get sweaty too quickly, but these are fun and warm enough. I'm sure the reflective smiley faces cheer people up as well. £48 from Loffi

Anne-Marije Rook North-American Editor

Silca HIRO Locking Presta Chuck I use my air compressor all the time, whether for setting up tubeless tyres or simple tyre inflation – but my current screw-on chuck is a tad frustrating. About half the time it pulls the valve core out when I remove it. The HIRO’s side-lever design promises a secure, precise connection without that annoyance. And, as with everything Silca makes, it’s beautifully engineered, tactile in the hand, and built to last. A small but fancy upgrade, and one that would make a big difference. £55/$55 from Silca

Tom Davidson Senior Writer

Cycplus AS2 Pro Electric Mini Pump In May this year, my colleague Joe Baker penned a love letter to his electric mini pump, saying the acquisition was a “liberation” that “rocked” his world. I’ve thought of that piece a lot this year, no more so than when I’ve had to grind down what little arm strength I have for the sake of harder tyres. This pump fits in a jersey pocket, inflates to custom psi, and spares its user the heartrate spike of laboursome pumping. I want to have my world rocked, too. £76.49 on Amazon UK this Black Friday $87.99 on Amazon US this Black Friday

Matt Ischt-Barnard Ecomm and Tech Writer

Casual Cycling Clothing I would happily wear cycling-branded casual wear. By doing this I know I am supporting bike brands rather than big sports companies that put very little back into our sport. There are plenty of options from brands such as Rapha, Pas Normal Studios, Universal Colours and more. Get 25% off Rapha casual wear in the Black Friday sale

James Shrubsall News and Features Writer

Thule Velospace XT Towbar Rack It has been a while since I put the bike in the car and headed off on an adventure. Instead I tend to rely on the train, which comes with the extra frisson of never quite knowing whether you'll make it home, thanks to overcrowding or the whim of a guard. I could do the car thing, but the standard wrestling match with a dirt-covered bike is a touch off-putting, so while I appreciate it isn't cheap, this Thule rack looks just the ticket. It'll accommodate the whole family's bikes (including e-bikes if you have them), and tilts to allow boot access. From £689.99 on Thule

Jamie Williams Video Editor

Maap x Kask Elemento Helmet It's not the best bang for buck, it offers no additional performance over the standard Kask Elemento – a helmet that is vastly more expensive than the, in my opinion, equally as good Protone Icon – it's excess, it's a showstopper, and I'd never spend my own money on it… Which makes it perfect for a Christmas list, doesn't it? £370 from Sigma Sports

Aaron Borrill Tech Writer

Avec AerGrips The Avec AerGrips are a handy pair of 3D-printed TPU shims that fit under the bar tape on any drop-bar bike. Not only do they provide 7mm of cushioned travel, but the ergonomic design blueprint makes them super-comfortable in the hands, regardless of the terrain you ride. I recently put a set to the test at Gravel Burn in South Africa – a seven-day stage race with brutal terrain. The Avec Aer grips provided some respite from the endless corrugations and left my hands in fine fettle. I highly recommend them. £33.33 from Avec

Honourable mentions

