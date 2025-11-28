15 Christmas present ideas for cyclists, chosen by people who ride thousands of miles a year – pick up a deal this Black Friday
From casual clothing to car racks and electric mini pumps, these are the gifts cyclists actually want for Christmas
So there's a bike lover in your life, and you need to buy them a present. That should be easy, right? Not necessarily.
Often it can feel like us cyclists already own every gadget they need. We can be a picky bunch, too. Present-wise, what that tends to leave is gimmicky throwaways (see: bicycle-shaped pizza cutter), which will make the person smile on Christmas day, but will likely never get touched afterwards.
To help you find something useful, I asked my colleagues – some of whom have ridden and raced thousands of miles this year – what they really want for Christmas. Here's what they said.
On my wish list this year is something that isn't a cycling product, and also something I never thought I'd want or own: an electric shoe dryer. Essentially, it's a low-powered hairdryer you hang your shoes off. In years gone by such an item would have been met with an eye roll from me. Pointless consumerism. But earlier this year I had to throw out a perfectly good, albeit well worn, pair of shoes because they stank out our shoe cupboard after a particularly wet and sweaty ride. Despite rigorous cleaning they never fully recovered and my family ganged up on me and my smelly shoes. My hope is the dryer will keep my current shoes in service for longer.
I love colour – having a burst of something bright attached to my frame makes any gloomy ride infinitely more enjoyable. This multicoloured feed bag unites two of my favourite things: funky patterns and food. Attach it to your stem, whack your bottle in it, pop some nuts in the side pocket, and you’ve got the perfect accessory for a quick ride. Plus, all of Fish-Ski's products are handmade (dreamy).
Changing a flat is one of cycling’s great downsides and remembering all the bits you need to get you home when a puncture happens isn’t far behind. One thing I always pack is a pair of Pedro’s tyre levers. I’ve never snapped one, despite plenty of one-sided fights with tight tyres, though I have lost a fair few to chalets and cafe stops over the years. At barely more than a fiver, they’re easily the best value, most reliable little tool you can buy for your bike. Accept no substitute. They come in cool colours, too.
I bought a pair of these gloves for myself and a friend last year, and they might be the best cycling gloves I’ve ever had. I am actually not the biggest fan of gloves, as my hands get sweaty too quickly, but these are fun and warm enough. I'm sure the reflective smiley faces cheer people up as well.
I use my air compressor all the time, whether for setting up tubeless tyres or simple tyre inflation – but my current screw-on chuck is a tad frustrating. About half the time it pulls the valve core out when I remove it. The HIRO’s side-lever design promises a secure, precise connection without that annoyance. And, as with everything Silca makes, it’s beautifully engineered, tactile in the hand, and built to last. A small but fancy upgrade, and one that would make a big difference.
In May this year, my colleague Joe Baker penned a love letter to his electric mini pump, saying the acquisition was a “liberation” that “rocked” his world. I’ve thought of that piece a lot this year, no more so than when I’ve had to grind down what little arm strength I have for the sake of harder tyres. This pump fits in a jersey pocket, inflates to custom psi, and spares its user the heartrate spike of laboursome pumping. I want to have my world rocked, too.
I would happily wear cycling-branded casual wear. By doing this I know I am supporting bike brands rather than big sports companies that put very little back into our sport. There are plenty of options from brands such as Rapha, Pas Normal Studios, Universal Colours and more.
It has been a while since I put the bike in the car and headed off on an adventure. Instead I tend to rely on the train, which comes with the extra frisson of never quite knowing whether you'll make it home, thanks to overcrowding or the whim of a guard. I could do the car thing, but the standard wrestling match with a dirt-covered bike is a touch off-putting, so while I appreciate it isn't cheap, this Thule rack looks just the ticket. It'll accommodate the whole family's bikes (including e-bikes if you have them), and tilts to allow boot access.
It's not the best bang for buck, it offers no additional performance over the standard Kask Elemento – a helmet that is vastly more expensive than the, in my opinion, equally as good Protone Icon – it's excess, it's a showstopper, and I'd never spend my own money on it… Which makes it perfect for a Christmas list, doesn't it?
The Avec AerGrips are a handy pair of 3D-printed TPU shims that fit under the bar tape on any drop-bar bike. Not only do they provide 7mm of cushioned travel, but the ergonomic design blueprint makes them super-comfortable in the hands, regardless of the terrain you ride. I recently put a set to the test at Gravel Burn in South Africa – a seven-day stage race with brutal terrain. The Avec Aer grips provided some respite from the endless corrugations and left my hands in fine fettle. I highly recommend them.
Honourable mentions
Chosen by Meg Elliot (News Writer)
It was news to me, but hi-vis is actually cool now. This reflective commuter jacket is so reflective it’s basically luminous – perfect for my rainy night-time rides around London. A practical gift that I might not be grown-up enough to spend my own money on, this would be a great present for a cyclist less inclined to buy themselves more basic, but necessary, protective equipment.
Chosen by Matt Ischt-Barnard (Ecomm and Tech Writer)
Think of the humble overshoe as the cycling equivalent of Christmas slippers or socks. We need them every year and they keep our feet warm. It doesn't matter how well you try and look after your overshoes, they are constantly in harm's way out on the road or trail, and as a result take a beating. I tend to put mine away in summer thinking they'll be fine for another season of riding, only to rediscover them in less-than-ideal condition when the temperatures have started to drop again. Receive a fresh pair for Christmas and you'll be all set come spring.
Chosen by Adam Becket (News Editor)
I think one of my favourite kinds of Christmas present is when it’s something I could just buy for myself, but have never got round to. Sure, it’s not as good as a lovely surprise, but it’s up there. Falling into this category are fancy inner tubes, and why not go TPU? They’re very helpful, puncture-resistant and light – the perfect stocking filler. Be sure to pick up two, so your recipient will have one for both wheels.
Chosen by Jamie Williams (Video Editor)
This is a personalised print of your pride and joy. I'm not sure I'd be allowed to hang this one in the house, but for a pain cave or garage, I can't think of better artwork. BonkedOnline can do any bike – why not pick a memorable one from the past and have it immortalised on the wall?
Chosen by Tom Davidson (Senior Writer)
If all else fails, you can never go wrong with a book. There's something about cycling that lends to brilliant writing, and every year a raft of new books come out that I'm desperate to read. On my list this year are:
Tadej Pogačar: Unstoppable by Andy McGrath
The Escape by Pippa York and David Walsh
Further by Michael Hutchinson
Keep an eye out for them in your local bookshops.
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.
