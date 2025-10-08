As a racer and cycling journalist I've used many cleaning products but this 25% discount on the 8-in-1 Muc-Off Cleaning Kit is all you'll ever need

Muc-Off is a pioneer in the bicycle and motorcycle cleaning space, offering an array of bike cleaners, degreasers, chain cleaners, lubricants, and cleaning kits to keep your pride and joy spick and span. If you're new to cycling, the notion of how to clean your bike can be a daunting exercise as various parts of your bike require specific cleaning agents - I was there, trust me. Thankfully, after trialing nearly every product in search of the best bike cleaning kit out there, I was introduced to Muc-Off when I moved to the United Kingdom from South Africa in 2019 and it's been a game changer for me.

My go-to Muc-Off products are the Nano Tech Bike Cleaner and Bike Protect Aerosol. The cleaner is a biodegradable agent free from acids, solvents and CFCs so it's excellent for your bike's delicate parts and doesn't adversely impact the environment either. It's just a matter of hosing excess dirt from the frame, spraying it Nano Tech cleaner on your bike, leaving it to soak and then hosing it off again. You might require a second clean to remove any stubborn particles but that can be easily carried out using a cleaning sponge. The Nano Cleaner can also be used on your drivetrain and chain.

The Bike Protect Aerosol is great as it serves two functions - it's a water repellent and also shines up and protects your frame from dirt and dust. I usually apply the Bike Protect after washing my bike and spray it in all the nooks and crannies, bearings, cassette and nuts and bolts to rid these areas from water and long-term corrosion. Just make sure you keep your disc-brake rotors covered to ensure any residue stays away.

Sound appealing? Well, there's a killer 25% Amazon Prime Day Cycling Deals today on an 8-in-1 Muc-Off Cleaning Kit that contains both the above mentioned products and more - you'll also get a cleaning sponge, four brushes and a storage tub to keep everything together, all for just $59.99.

Save $20 Muc-Off Cleaning Kit: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Keep your pride and joy nice and clean with the 8-in-1 Muc-Off Cleaning kit. This handy bundle includes all you need to safely remove dirt and grime without damaging your bearings and delicate components. Having used these specific products for the past 7 years, I highly recommend this Cleaning Kit. Also available via Amazon UK

This deal is available in both the US and UK and with over 50 units already purchased, you'll need to act fast before it's sold out.



