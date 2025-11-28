It might not turn you into Tadej Pogačar, but you can ride one of his favourite tyres – the Continental GP5000S TR road tyre has a huge 42% off in this Black Friday deal

The Continental GP5000 is one of the best road tyres on the market, and a popular choice with some of the world's best riders, including the all-conquering Tadej Pogačar and the UAE Team Emirates team.

It also makes the GP5000 one of the most expensive road tyres, and, being so popular, discounts don't come around very often. I've had a hunt around and found this Black Friday deal at Merlin Cycles, which takes the Continental GP5000S TR down from its usual $95.57 to just $55.07 or for UK shoppers, it's down to £48.95 from £84.95.

Save 42% on the Continental GP5000S TR road tyre at Merlin Cycles.

Pogačar primarily uses the Continental's Archetype tyre, which is a special version of the Grand Prix 5000 S TR designed specifically for him. However, the Archetype is a limited-edition, lightweight model that comes in with an MSRP of around $115 per tyre. So for us mere mortals, the Grand Prix 5000S TR is the far better choice, and has many shared qualities with its costly sibling, including an exceptional balance of speed, grip, and puncture resistance.

Below, I've added the US and UK deals if you want to see for yourself why the Continental GP5000S TR is so rated, or if you're already a fan, then stocking up with this Black Friday cycling deal is highly recommended.

Also, if you really, really want to ride the same rubber as Pogačar, then his limited edition Continental Archetype tyre is discounted to $91.96 on Amazon, a small 20% discount on the usual $115, but still worthy of a mention.

Best road tyre Save 42% ($40.50) Continental GP5000S TR : was $95.57 now $55.07 at Merlin Cycles Save $40.50 This is the best GP5000S TR price I've seen so far this year. It's only in the Black wall version, but in all the sizes from 25mm, 28mm, 30mm, and 32mm. The features improved BlackChili Compound, which is designed to give an even faster, safer ride, and Continental's Active Comfort Technology to absorb vibrations and deliver a smoother ride. If it's good enough for Pogačar at this Black Friday price, if you've never tried it, then now's the time...

Lowest ever price Save 42% (£36) Continental GP5000S TR : was £84.95 now £48.95 at Merlin Cycles Save £36 The GP5000S TR is a brilliant all-round choice and one of the best road tyres available. It's fast, grippy, and long-lasting. It ticks all the boxes for a road bike tyre. The only downside is that they can be a little hard to mount, so make sure you have some decent tyre levers...

Continental claims the Grand Prix 5000S TR sets the standard in road tubeless-ready tyre technology. The brand also says it's the lightest, fastest version to date and comes with increased puncture protection. The carcass of the Grand Prix 5000S TR features a robust construction that is designed to be impervious to damage and penetration from foreign objects.

The German tyre manufacturer says it makes its tyre a versatile, lightweight and attractive tyre offering. It also features the brand's BlackChili Compound, aimed to deliver the best balance of grip and rolling resistance in a road cycling tyre.

These brand claims come backed by real-world testing and pro-level performance – the GP5000 in the Tour de France claimed the joint title for the most stage wins and was used by more teams in the race than any other.

The price vs performance is the clincher here, and a bargain buy for Black Friday 2025.