Drone VS Combine Harvester – DJI Flip takes the draw but what's more unbelievable than that is this Black Friday pricing

The DJI Flip sits in the DJI range in what it calls the entry level and it's described as an All-in-one Vlog camera drone. What that means is that is ideal for people like me, who can benefit from the portable, packable and light unit, who don't really know how to drone so well.

The Flip model packs a surprising amount of power into a compact, travel ready frame. It features agile flight capabilities, intuitive one button preset controls, stabilised HD recording for crisp footage and smart flight modes that make it easy for beginners to fly confidently. It has a useful flight time of around 30 mins.

It's ideal for on the go creativity, and perfect for a cycling journalist to catch a few pseudo-cinematic shots to add to reviews.

And almost anyone can get near professional level 4k images out of it on their first or second flight. Which is why I bought it. With my own cash.

Almost anyone. As sadly, I crashed the plucky DJI flip into the blades of an operational combine harvester, which I flew toward deliberately.

The reasons are myriad, and no fault of the drone which is a doddle to set-up, own and operate, and the full details of the story will remain undisclosed, but the big surprise was, I retrieved the drone from the belly of the beast unscathed, ready to fly again.

The 249g mosquito may not have tamed the mechanical Tyrannosaur entirely, in fact, the combine barely registered it's presence, but the brave drones survival, let alone full recovery can certainly stand as a convincing draw, and that stands as just one miracle, alongside this incredible Black Friday Deal.

If you've been waiting to take one of these little heroes home, wait no more. It is now on sale in a Black Friday Deals offer which you simply cannot miss, with a substantial £110 off it's £549 retail price.

Making the DJI Flip RC2 Package deal just £439.