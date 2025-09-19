I'm obsessed with drones, and the HoverAir X1 is a brilliant budget drone with an impressive spec – it's now $120 off with this early access Amazon Big Deal Days offer

If you're planning to start your Christmas shopping early, and yes, I know it's still 97 days away, but Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event presents a great opportunity to get your gifting sorted early and save some cash at the same time.

One early Amazon deal I've spotted, which I think is a great gift idea for the cyclist in your life (even if that's yourself), is the HoverAir X1 drone. It's a superbly simple self-flying drone, compact and fits into the best cycling jersey pockets with ease. So perfect for creating cycling content.

Save $120 on the HoverAir X1 Drone at Amazon.

The HoverAir X1 has now hit one of its best prices and is as low as $279, which is a 30% discount of the usual $399 RRP. This price is for the HoverAir X1 Combo package, which comes with a handy storage bag, two batteries and a dual battery charging hub. Amazon does have smaller discounts on various X1 packages, but this deal is by far the best.

In our review of the HoverAir X1, we gave it a 4 out of 5 star score, and our tester, Anne-Marije Rook, reckoned it was, "A user-friendly device with a compact, lightweight design, and it was really fun to use."

Anne-Marije marked it down for the limited battery life (this deal includes two batteries) and the lack of speed. However, for a sub-$400 drone, the HoverAir X1 is a brilliant budget drone that captures excellent footage from its built-in 2.7K/1080p high-resolution camera, which is securely mounted on its own miniature gimbal, and has 32GB of internal storage.

Having used many drones in my own photography work, including many from the outstanding DJI range. I've looked at the spec of the HoverAir X1, and it's very much something I'd be happy to spend my cash on. The real box tickers are its versatility, being so lightweight at just 125g, and compact enough to carry in a pocket, which is really appealing.

More costly drones usually mean more weight, and are harder to carry around, with a separate controller to carry too. The beauty of the X1 is that it is self-flying with built-in automatic and intelligent flight paths, which means hands-free flying – perfect for cycling, launch it and it records and follows you.

Another real bonus is that it's exempt from the hassle of FAA drone registration that comes with larger drones, making it a really appealing bit of kit for newbies to drones or anyone just looking to capture their rides.

For under $400, the HoverAir X1 drone is compact, lightweight, and has a high quality camera. (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

