As a cycling content creator I love the Insta360 range – the latest X5 action camera has hit it's lowest price to date in this Amazon Big Deals Day offer

As well as hunting out all the best cycling deals for the Amazon Big Deals Days sales, I'm also a professional cycling photographer, and have had the privilege to work at the most prestigious cycle races and shoot some of the biggest names in our sport.

From Paris-Roubaix to the World Championships, photography has been a huge part of my career, and when photography deals appear, I love to share them.

I also love filming cycling content, and the best action cameras for cycling are superbly versatile and make getting the best content an absolute breeze. I've been fortunate enough to get my hands on the all-new Insta360 X5, and can safely say from having used various GoPro Hero cameras, that the X5 ticks all the boxes—loaded with attractive features, I'd confidently say it's one of the best bike and helmet cameras on the market.

Amazon Prime Day is presents a perfect opportunity to grab an action camera deal, and right now the newly launched Insta360 X5 is available for just $499.99 at Amazon, which is the lowest price the latest offering in the Insta360 range has been, and a $50 saving.

It's predecessor the Insta360 X4 is discounted on Amazon to $319.99, and thats the best Amazon price the X4 has been in the last 30 days.

Save $50 Insta360 X5: was $549.99 now $499.99 at Amazon The Insta360 X5 launched just a few months ago, and to see any sort of significant discount is rare. So if you're on the hunt for one then this $50 Amazon Prime Day saving is worth grabbing. There's not a vast difference from the X4, but battery life is one, now improved to 208 minutes. The addition of PureVideo Mode and a larger sensor means even better quality footage. The X5 lenses also get an upgrade with an ultra-hard coating, which makes them more damage-resistant and easily replaceable.

Save $30 Insta360 X4: was $349.99 now $319.99 at Amazon Back in August this year the Insta360 X4 was priced at $499.99, and has had it's RRP slashed with the launch of the X5. So this deal may seem insignificant, but considering the price just a few months ago, the X4 is a bargain buy. Spec wise vs the X5 it still delivers the goods, with 8K video quality, a battery life of 135 minutes, and increased durability. So if you're happy to bypass the very latest from Insta360 making then the X4 remains a viable option at this price.

The real highlight of the Insta360 X5, and one shared with it's X4 sibling is the invisible selfie stick, which for cycling is brilliant. It means you can create stunning third-person views with no selfie stick in view in the final footage, and gives an drone like effect to your captures.

If you're new to filming and editing and anxious you won't have the skills to justify what this action camera delivers, then the X5 does all the work for you using AI-assisted reframing, and means perfect shots, every time.

The Invisible Selfie Stick is sold separately, and is currently priced at $24.99 on Amazon. There is also various bundles that includes the selfie stick, including the Insta360 X5 Essentials Bundle, discounted to $599.99 from $659.99.

The Insta360 X5 will capture stunning footage with 8K30fps 360° Video (Image credit: Paul Brett)

The Amazon Big Deal Days run from October 7th to 8th, and if an action camera isn't on your Prime Day in October shopping list, then our Prime Day Cycling deals page has a ton of discounts that we'll be updating regularly as the offers land.

To take advantage of this and all the Amazon Prime cycling deals, you'll need to be a signed-up Amazon Prime member. Amazon offers a free trial period for new users, but you can cancel your trial at any time before the first payment is taken.