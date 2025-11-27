I recommended the Insta360 X4 action camera to a friend, but now I'm panicking that she missed this Black Friday Amazon deal

Reviewing and recommending cycling products for a living isn't just a 9-5 job; it's a lifestyle I'm now so synonymous with that whenever friends and family have a remotely techy question, they ask me rather than Google.

During this time of year, it's often 'what to buy' Christmas gift suggestions, and I'm more than happy to chip in suggestions for fellow two-wheeled enthusiasts. Mostly, I direct them to our Black Friday Bike Deals page for some excellent ideas.

However, when my friend asked for help in deciding which action camera to buy for her four-legged riding daughter, I really had to do some homework, as I was somewhat out of my comfort zone.

After quizzing her about the kind of content her daughter wanted to create, I realised that the differences between horse and bike riding aren't that great, and that the Insta360 range of action cameras would be the perfect match.

Save £116 Insta360 X4: was £425 now £309 at Amazon After shopping around a few retailers, this Amazon deal seems to be the best available, and it includes free delivery and returns. The Insta360 website matches this price but doesn't include an SD card as standard.

I first became aware of the Insta360 X4 action camera when a friend and colleague, Joe Baker, reviewed one this summer. At the time, he was making a lot of cycling content and was really impressed not only by how easy the X4 was to use but also by how much the 8K 360° recording eliminated the stress of framing shots. He found that its rugged build and excellent stabilisation made it ideal for capturing rides.

I've come from a GoPro generation but have never really created any ride edits due to the sheer fuss of it all, and I always seem to end up recording everything upside down. I know even GoPro is way better than the first versions nearly a couple of decades ago, but the simplicity of the Insta360 setup is making me wonder about giving it another try.

Knowing that it’s literally a point-and-shoot system means it was easy for me to recommend it for horse riding content too!

But here's the stitch: she asked about recommendations late last week, and while I was able to wax lyrical about how good the camera would be for her teenager, I totally neglected to tell her to hold off buying until the Black Friday deals had landed.

We last flagged Amazon Prime Day deals on the camera back in July, when it dropped from £425.99/$499.99 to £349/£349, making these current offers the best ever!

I'll check in with her later today to ensure she has the latest info and share my deal finds on the camera from today. Most of the prices seem matched by several retailers, but it's in the extras where the savings really add up.

It's worth noting that the UK prices are for the original Insta360 X4 model, not the newly launched, smaller Insta360 X4 Air, which is still the cheapest at Amazon at £359.

The deals I've flagged above appear to be the best-priced standard bundle packages, which will include everything you need to get up and running. Beware, I was lured in by a £10/$10 cheaper-looking offer elsewhere, but realised that no SD card was included in the price.

The only issue is that now I've done a lot of research on prices, I've discovered that this just about falls within the Christmas present affordability criteria for my pre-teen daughter, who also has a camera on her wish list. She, however, is looking to capture her bicycle-riding exploits, which means I'd better be quick about bagging one before they sell out.