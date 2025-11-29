I wrote about so many E-pumps this year I had to buy one – these are the only two that made my shortlist and they're both on unmissable Black Friday deals

As the person usually responsible for compiling our online tech products roundup, I've found myself writing often of late about the latest electric pump to hit the market. So much so I feel the need to buy my own.

Having scoured our excellent guide to the best electric bike pumps I decided on a couple of models and then crossed my fingers that they either of them would find their way into the Black Friday sales. And, fortunately, they have.

Black Friday Deals Save 25% Muc-off Airmach Electric Mini Inflator: was $99 now $74.25 at Muc-Off We named the Airmach Mini the best electric pump for ergonomics in our buyers guide. If you've ever had to inflate a tyre with cold, wet hands then you know that this is a feature not to be overlooked. It's also plenty powerful, great if you need to seal a tubeless tyre, for example.

Black Friday Deal Save 21% Airbank Mini Pocket SE: was $39.99 now $31.59 at Amazon This was the best value pump in our buyers guide and now it's even cheaper thanks to this saving. However, despite it's modest price it excelled in both its performance and its ergonomics.

I was, and still am, torn between two models. The Airbank is the cheaper of my two picks, while the Muc-Off inflator has a superior LED display, as well as it's 'best in class' ergonomics. Both have a max pressure of 100psi and each weighs under 100 grams.

Whichever I choose, these pocket rockets have lots going for them when compared to your regular bike pump; fitting easily in a jersey pocket of saddlebag they typically excel at both saving time and energy as well as enabling you to hit your desired pressure target with accuracy.

Certainly, having to inflate a tyre on the side of a road while cars whizz past is one of the least pleasurable elements of any bike ride. While an electric pump can't prevent the puncture itself, it does make light work of the task should it happen, allowing you to get back on the bike in no time. They are also an environmentally-friendly upgrade from the best CO2 inflators, which is another bonus.

While an electric pump will likely never rival the best bike pumps when it comes to installing a tubeless tyre, they are the ideal companion to a powerful track pump. I, for one, will glad to have one in my pocket for my next ride. All I need to do now is to decide which model I opt for.