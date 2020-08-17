Best electric gravel bikes: dirt loving drop bar e-bikes with added oomph

Gravel bikes are constantly being touted as the best ‘do-it-all’ bikes, so it’s no surprise that electric versions are beginning to take off, with many people looking for the best electric gravel bike for them.

For those aiming to compete, many events such as the Dirty Reiver also have an e-gravel bike category, too, adding to the appeal.

The mix of all-terrain capability, confidence inspiring stability and additional assistance make electric gravel bikes an interesting proposition not only for off-road riding, but also as urban commuter bikes.

Our pick of the best electric gravel bikes

Here’s our pick of the best electric gravel bikes on the market right now. Carry on reading for more tips on what to look for when you’re choosing the best electric gravel bike for you.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ or ‘Best Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Cairn Cycles E-Adventure 1.0

RRP: £2,989

£2,989 Review score: 9/10

9/10 Spec: Motor/Battery: Fazua Evation 1.0, 250Wh battery, Frame/ Fork: Aluminium frame, carbon fork, Groupset: SRAM Rival hydraulic disc 42t, 10-42t , Tyres: WTB Resolute 700x42c

Motor/Battery: Fazua Evation 1.0, 250Wh battery, Frame/ Fork: Aluminium frame, carbon fork, Groupset: SRAM Rival hydraulic disc 42t, 10-42t , Tyres: WTB Resolute 700x42c Weight: 14.61kg (32.2lb)

14.61kg (32.2lb) Pros: geometry and handling inspire confidence, Fazua motor system provides just enough assistance, ability to ride without motor, price

geometry and handling inspire confidence, Fazua motor system provides just enough assistance, ability to ride without motor, price Cons: Will you ever ride without the motor/battery?

The E-Adventure 1.0 electric gravel bike from Cairn Cycles really impressed us in our review, landing a 9/10 score. The alloy frame has helped to keep the price down too, which for a bike of this calibre is really respectable at under £3k.

As the name might suggest, the E-Adventure certainly isn’t lagging behind when it comes to the latest gravel-friendly features including full mounting points for racks and three pack mounts on each fork leg, as well as internal dynamo routing for long-distance riding or commuting.

Fit up to 700c x 45c or 650b x 2.25″ (57c) tyres with the generous clearance here. The Fazua Evation 1.0 delivers a range of up to 80km, and assistance up to 25km/h (UK legal limit).

On test, we found the geometry to be really confidence inspiring over technical terrain, and could see this being a popular choice with riders seeking a little extra assistance to keep up with their riding buddies or for riders heading out on bike-packing weekend adventures. Recharge allowing, of course!

Buy now: Cairn Cycles E-Adventure 1.0 at Cairn Cycles for £2,989

Cannondale Topstone Neo Carbon 3 Lefty

RRP: £5,000

£5,000 Review score: 9/10

9/10 Spec: Motor/Battery: Bosch Performance Line CX motor, Bosch Powertube battery, 500Wh, Frame/ Fork: BallisTec Carbon frame, Lefty Oliver fork, 30mm travel, Groupset: FSA Bosch chainset 42, Shimano GRX 600/810, 160mm rotors, Tyres: WTB Resolute TCS, 650x42c

Motor/Battery: Bosch Performance Line CX motor, Bosch Powertube battery, 500Wh, Frame/ Fork: BallisTec Carbon frame, Lefty Oliver fork, 30mm travel, Groupset: FSA Bosch chainset 42, Shimano GRX 600/810, 160mm rotors, Tyres: WTB Resolute TCS, 650x42c Weight: 17.36kg (38.27lb)

17.36kg (38.27lb) Pros: handling and traction, power application, range

handling and traction, power application, range Cons: almost too much torque, wheel spec, it’s not pretty

If you took the Cannondale Topstone gravel bike, the controversial Lefty Slate XC bike and an e-MTB in a three-way cross, you’d end up with the new Cannondale Topstone Neo Carbon 3 Lefty. Bit of a mouthful, isn’t it?

Cannondale calls this a full suspension gravel bike, with their 30mm travel Lefty Oliver fork up front and their ‘Kingpin softail suspension’ giving another 30mm travel at the rear.

The same motor as the Canyon Grail:ON, the Bosch’s Performance Line CX motor delivers up to 75Nm of torque, making this bike really capable of powering up rocky inclines or techy trails. The large 500Wh Bosch internal battery delivers up to a claimed 128 km range. On test, 40+ mile rides mixing the power modes and barely used half the battery, so we could see how this range is certainly achievable.

The carbon fibre frame and suspension features put the Topstone Neo Carbon 3 Lefty well above the price point of other gravel e-bikes, but we felt it was ‘unrivalled in its class in terms of motor performance and the grin-inducing ride’. It also blurs the lines between gravel and mountain bikes even more, and will probably be more bike than most will need. But hey, what fun!

Buy now: Cannondale Topstone Neo Carbon 3 Lefty at Tredz for £4,999.99

Buy now: Cannondale Topstone Neo Carbon 3 Lefty at Rutland Cycling for £4,999.99

Look E-765 SRAM Force

RRP: £6,000

£6,000 Spec: Motor/Battery: Fazua mid-drive motor and 250W battery, Frame/ Fork: Look E-765 carbon fibre, Groupset: SRAM Force 1X, Tyres: WTB Riddler 45c,

Motor/Battery: Fazua mid-drive motor and 250W battery, Frame/ Fork: Look E-765 carbon fibre, Groupset: SRAM Force 1X, Tyres: WTB Riddler 45c, Weight: 13.6 kg (30 lb)

Look released their all-new gravel bikes and gravel e-bikes at the same in 2019, a range of high-end carbon fibre bikes that lean toward the racier end of gravel. These lightweight builds are stripped back for speed, so you won’t find any bosses for mounting racks, mudguards or other luggage.

Just like Kinesis, Look has used the Fazua 250W motor and battery system, helping to reduce overall weight. There’s a claimed range of up to 86 km over mixed surfaces, or 53 km in urban conditions.

There’s space for most gravel tyres with clearance for 40mm for 700c wheels or 55mm for a 650b, and the electric E-765 Gravel version comes with fairly narrow WTB Riddler 38mm tyres.

Look also offer a SRAM Apex build at a slightly lower £5,650 RRP.

Buy now: Look E-765 Gravel bike at Road Cycle Exchange for £5,895

Canyon Grail: ON

RRP: £4,699

£4,699 Spec: Motor/Battery: Bosch Performance Line CX (Gen4), Bosch PowerTube 500Wh battery, Frame/ Fork: Canyon Grail:ON CF (carbon fibre), Groupset: Shimano GRX RX600/812, FSA Cranks, Tyres: Schwalbe G-One Bite 50mm,

Motor/Battery: Bosch Performance Line CX (Gen4), Bosch PowerTube 500Wh battery, Frame/ Fork: Canyon Grail:ON CF (carbon fibre), Groupset: Shimano GRX RX600/812, FSA Cranks, Tyres: Schwalbe G-One Bite 50mm, Weight: 17.1 kg (37.7 lb)

Launched in July 2020, Canyon entered the electric gravel bike market just a couple of months after releasing its Endurance:ON. Unlike that bike though, here Canyon has opted for the Bosch’s Performance Line CX system, which is more commonly used for electric mountain bikes. This motor provides up to 340% support in turbo mode and a generous 85Nm of Torque, designed for scrambling up steep climbs and smashing singletrack, more at the MTB end of the gravel spectrum.

The disadvantage of this powerful 2.9 kg motor is that this kind of riding is more energy demanding. Canyon has used a larger 500Wh battery to tackle this, which also gives an average 120 km range, dependant on power settings, terrain, rider weight etc. You can predict your range on any given ride using the Bosch eBike range calculator here.

The Grail:ON features great clearance for up to 50mm tyres, which is even more important when given the total weight of the system. It also features a more relaxed, upright riding position compared to the non-motorised Grail, but still with their vibration dampening double decker handlebar and split seat post.

If you’re looking for an electric gravel bike that can tackle more adventurous riding with ease, the Canyon Grail:ON is well worth a look.

Buy now: Canyon Grail:ON at Canyon for £4,699

Kinesis Range Adventure

RRP: £3,150

£3,150 Spec: Motor/Battery: Fazua Evation Drive motor system with a removable 252 Wh battery, Frame/ Fork: Kinesis Range aluminium frame, Range carbon fork, Groupset: SRAM Apex/Rival, Praxis cranks Tyres: WTB Riddler 700c x 45c,

Motor/Battery: Fazua Evation Drive motor system with a removable 252 Wh battery, Frame/ Fork: Kinesis Range aluminium frame, Range carbon fork, Groupset: SRAM Apex/Rival, Praxis cranks Tyres: WTB Riddler 700c x 45c, Weight: 14.9kg (32.8lb)

An aluminium frame with a carbon fork, the Range Adventure from British brand Kinesis is the second electric bike offering in its range after the Rise E-Hardtail

Kinesis has opted for a Fazua system with a removable battery, resulting in a total bike weight just a shade under 15 kg. As the battery weighs in at just 1.38 kg, you could easily carry a spare if you were going for a longer rider or were worried about the 55 km claimed range.

The control and information display is on the top tube, where you can select assistance between breeze, river or rocket modes and view the remaining battery life.

The bike is supplied with 45mm WTB Riddler tyres which are great in the British summer conditions, but if you’re looking for something with a bit more bite you can fit up to 50mm tyres front and rear.

Buy now: Kinesis Range Adventure at Kinesis for £3,500

Buy now: Kinesis Range Adventure at Sigma Sports for £3,500

Ribble CGR AL e SRAM Apex 1x 650B

RRP: from £2,499

from £2,499 Spec: Motor/Battery: MAHLE Ebikemotion X35 M1 250W motor, Panasonic 36V/250Wh battery, Frame/ Fork: 6061-T6 Aluminium frame, CGR AL e Disc carbon fork, Groupset: SRAM Apex 1 HRD 1×11 speed, Tyres: WTB Horizon Road Plus TCS 650b x 47c,

Motor/Battery: MAHLE Ebikemotion X35 M1 250W motor, Panasonic 36V/250Wh battery, Frame/ Fork: 6061-T6 Aluminium frame, CGR AL e Disc carbon fork, Groupset: SRAM Apex 1 HRD 1×11 speed, Tyres: WTB Horizon Road Plus TCS 650b x 47c, Weight: 13.6kg (30lb) – medium

On first look at the Ribble CGR AL e, you’d have no idea this machine is actually an electric gravel bike. Building on Ribble’s non-motorised CGR (Cross, Gravel and Road) which we rated highly, the electric version features a MAHLE Ebikemotion 250W hub-based motor and Panasonic 250Wh battery hidden away in the downtube. This is controlled from a single button on the top tube, designed to look as sleek as possible.

Ribble claim a range of up to 96 km over mixed surfaces, and although this motor may not be as powerful as some MTB orientated set ups, it does give a much more lightweight total build which can be totally recharged in three and a half hours.

The range starts from £2,299 with a Shimano Tiagra build, and 105, Rival and Ultegra builds are also available.

Buy now: Ribble CGR AL e SRAM Apex at Ribble Cycles from £2,499

What should you look for when buying an electric gravel bike?

Although there’ll be a few specific things that you’ll need to consider when buying an e-bike specifically for dirt, gravel roads and trails, most of what you’ll need to check out is the same as any electric bike. Check out our handy guide on how to buy an e-bike here. You’ll need to consider the motor type, placement and torque, battery size and range, bike weight and of course, your budget.

Don’t think that electric gravel bikes are simply for riding off-road though. Just like conventional gravel bikes, these can also make great town bikes or commuters, thanks to their sturdy wide tyres and great gearing range which comes in especially handy when you’re carrying a lot of luggage. In this case, you’ll need to consider safe storage and charging, as these bikes tend to be pretty pricey. Check out our pick of the best E-bikes for more urban options and our best gravel and adventure bikes for non-electric options to consider too.

Motor and torque

There’s a wide range of motors used in electric bikes, with some of the biggest names including Bosch, Fazua and Shimano. As they become more powerful, they also tend to become heavier, with have greater energy demands and hence larger, heavier batteries. Some electric gravel bikes that are more at the MTB end of the spectrum will feature more powerful motors for high torque which helps on really technical terrain.

If you really want to do your homework, read up on how e-bikes work here.

Battery capacity and range

You’ll need to think about how you intend to use your electric gravel bike when it comes to working out what range requirements, and hence battery capacity you’ll need. Does that model have a removable battery so you can bring a spare? Will you have a place to charge your bike on an overnight trip or commute?

Generally speaking, the larger the motor and battery, the heavier the total bike will be. Bear this in mind if you’ll need to lift your bike in a car or up stairs for example, as heavier bikes can make this more tricky.

Information displays

Information displays will help you see how much battery life you have left, as well as what mode you’re in. Some will give you additional information, and you can even link some to a smartphone for more customisation and information. These are typically located as a digital unit on the handlebars or a button with LED lights on the top tube.

E-bike specific components and finishing kit

Keep an eye out for E-bike specific components and finishing kit when you’re choosing an electric gravel bike. These tend to be more robust and designed to cope with the extra weight of the motor and battery, for example wheels, tyres and even some groupsets. This will help them last longer before they need to be serviced or replaced.

Tyre choice

It wouldn’t be an article about gravel bikes without mentioning tyres, right? Generally speaking, as the electric gravel bike you’ll be riding is heavier than non-motorised bikes, it’s a good idea to opt for wider tyres. Even if you set your bike up tubeless, you can still risk a type of pinch puncture where you cause a ‘snakebite’ (two holes) puncture through the tyre if you hit a rock or other obstacle without enough pressure in your tyres. These wider tyres will also help to take out some of the harshest bumps along the way, and make the ride a little more comfortable for you. Look for tyres that are a minimum width of 40mm, or even consider 650b wheels with wider MTB tyres.