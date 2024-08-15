Refreshed BMC URS blurs the line between gravel and mountain bike genres

The newly updated URS can travel well beyond groomed gravel trails, encroaching into what's often considered mtb territory

the BMC URS
BMC's URS brings MTB geo to gravel
(Image credit: BMC)
Jump to category:
Simon Fellows
By
published

BMC has refreshed its versatile URS line of adventure gravel bikes, with the goal of making them more capable off-road. Headline updates follow current industry trends, namely wider tyre clearances and slacker geometry, but it’s worth remembering that the URS, in all its guises, was already a very able bike over rough terrain. 

This latest iteration builds on that purposeful foundation - a quality that BMC likes to call ‘Unrestricted’. It’s a machine built for bike packing, exploration, time spent in nature, and having fun hooning about off-road. It’s not an all-road bike or a gravel race bike – BMC has the Roadmachine X and the Kaius for those scenarios.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simon Fellows
Simon Fellows

Cycling Weekly's Tech Editor Simon spent his childhood living just a stone’s throw from the foot of Box Hill, so it’s no surprise he acquired a passion for cycling from an early age. He’s still drawn to hilly places, having cycled, climbed or skied his way across the Alps, Pyrenees, Andes, Atlas Mountains and the Watkins range in the Arctic.

Simon has 35 years of experience within the journalism and publishing industries, during which time he’s written on topics ranging from fashion to music and of course, cycling.

Based in the Cotswold hills, Simon is regularly out cycling the local roads and trails, riding a range of bikes from his home-built De Rosa SK Pininfarina to a Specialized Turbo Creo SL EVO. He’s also an advanced (RYT 500) yoga teacher, which further fuels his fascination for the relationship between performance and recovery. He still believes he could have been a contender if only chocolate wasn’t so moreish. 

Latest