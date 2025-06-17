UK brand Ribble just threw down a whole range of gravel bikes, and they're already taking podiums at some of the big US races

Ribble's march continues with the launch of two new gravel bike ranges, Ultra-Grit and Allgrit. The keen eyed amongst you might have spotted the new Ultra-Grit recently, under team Ribble Outliers at Unbound recently.

The former is designed for racing while the later is aimed at adventure. The line-up consists of five different bikes in total and covers a range of frame materials, including carbon and titanium, as well as two electric options.

With options starting at £1,699 for an aluminium framed Apex XPLR mechanical build, the bikes maintain Ribble's reputation for offering affordable custom options.

The Team Issue Ultra-Grit being raced at Unbound. (Image credit: Ribble)

Headlines include clearance for 50mm tyres and mudguard compatibility across all models, as well as downtube storage on the Ultra-Grit bike and host of mounts on the AllGrit range.

“The brief for these bikes was clear; for the Ultra-Grit we wanted to build an ultra-competitive range that’s taken design inspiration from our fastest road bikes and combined it with real gravel utility. With Allgrit, we’ve developed four models, each tailored to specific types of adventure riding,” says Jamie Burrow, Ribble’s Head of Product.

Ultra-Grit range

As a performance-first bike the Ultra-Grit is designed for speed and is ridden by Ribble’s elite gravel team, the Outliers; it was the fastest bike across the line at this year’s Dirty Reiver event and has already podiumed at a UCI race ahead of its official launch.

The frameset has a claimed weight of under 900g and uses a blend of T1000 and M46 carbon fibres. Ribble says the aerodynamic tube shapes are influenced by its Ultra-Race road model and were created using CFD analysis. It also features fully internal cable routing and can be paired with an integrated cockpit. For a size medium the stack and reach numbers are 562mm and 403mm respectively.

The Ultra-Grit features aero tube shapes inspired by Ribble's Ultra-Race model. (Image credit: Ribble)

So while it’s aero optimized to meet the needs of gravel racers it’s also designed to provide them with comfort too. Tyre clearance is 50mm in the frame and 53mm at the fork and both the flex stays and the asymmetric seat tube are designed to add compliance.

Downtube storage solutions are all the rage right now, and the Ultra-Grit follows suit. It is a good fit for racers who need to be self-sufficient out on the course but might not want to get weighed down by saddlebags and the like. It’s also additional space for a bike that comes equipped with a range of luggage mounts. There are fittings for fenders, too, which help to make the bike a little more versatile than its racing credentials may suggest.

Other noteworthy details include a threaded BSA bottom bracket, a UDH and the option to run both 1x and 2x drive chains.

The Ultra-Grit in action. (Image credit: Ribble)

The bike is available to customize to your preference using Ribble’s online Bike Builder, including the edition of a set of Rockshox Rudy Ultimate suspension forks. There’s also a top-spec Team Edition model that’s race-ready with a Sram Red AXS XPLR groupsetr, a set of ZIpp 300 XPLR hoops and an integrated carbon cockpit.

As for pricing, the Team Edition retails at £7,499, while a build that includes Sram Apex AXS and DT Swiss 1800 wheels costs £2,599. The suspension fork upgrade is an additional £300.

Allgrit range

As mentioned, the Allgrit range is aimed at those looking for a versatile gravel bike that can handle a spin around the lanes as well as multi-day bikepacking trips. As with the Ultra-Grit, tyre clearance is a generous 50mm, all cables are routed internally and there is the option to upgrade to suspension forks. The stack and reach numbers are also the same. However, to fit the adventure focus the range comes with additional luggage mounts, including fork mounts and a rear rack option. There’s also an option to run full-length fenders.

Smooth welds adorn the Allgrit Ti-X. (Image credit: Ribble)

The Allgrit Ti-X features a 3AI-2.5V titanium frame with a full carbon fork. The head and seat lugs are 3D-printed while the tube shapes are aero enhanced and utilize seamless welds throughout. With a Force AXS XPLR groupset and integrated cockpit it has a claimed weight of 9.2kg

Prices for full builds start from £3,499.

There's plenty of luggage mounts on the Allgrit AL. (Image credit: Ribble)

Made from 7005 hydroformed alloy, the Allgrit AL features a similar downtube profile to the Ultra-Grit model and uses a carbon fork. A complete build with a Apex AXS groupset has a claimed weight of 10.2kg

Prices for full builds start from £1,699.

A hub drive Mahle motor and battery powers the Allgrit E Carbon-X. (Image credit: Ribble)

The two electric models - the Allgrit E AL and E Carbon x both use the lightweight Mahle X30 Drive system comprising a 250Wh battery and rear hub motor with 45Nm of torque. The difference lies mostly in the frame material used.

The Allgrit AL E weighs under 15kg in all build options. (Image credit: Ribble)

The AL model uses the same 7005 alloy as the non-motorized version, while the Carbon - X benefits from the same fibres used for the Ultra Grit frame. Both have a press fit bottom bracket unlike the regular models that use the threaded T47 standard. With the same Apex AXS grousept and Mavic Allroad wheelset, the difference in weight is a little over two kilograms, with the AL E weighing a claimed 14.5kg and the Carbon-X 12.4kg.

Prices for the E AL start at £2,899 and £3,999 for the E Carbon X.