'It's going to be wild' - Ribble launches new gravel team with ex-WorldTour pros

Six-rider all-British squad to take on the biggest gravel events in the world

Ribble Outliers squad for 2025
L-R: Ben Thomas, Metheven Bond, Sophie Wright, Harry Tanfield, Hayley Simmonds, Jenson Young
(Image credit: Ribble)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Between them, Harry Tanfield and Sophie Wright had ridden one gravel race before signing up to their latest venture, but the former WorldTour duo are now set to take part in a lot more, as part of Ribble’s new gravel team.

Launched today, Ribble Outliers is a six-rider team made up of seasoned gravel pros and WorldTour novices. The squad will compete in the calendar’s biggest events, including the UCI Gravel Series and the Life Time Grand Prix series, which counts the marquee Unbound Gravel.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like