'It's unprofessional and I'm p****d off': Riders and staff learned of British Continental team's decision to close via social media

Tom Thewlis
Riders and staff on the British Continental team Saint Piran were shocked by the team's closure, with some telling Cycling Weekly that they only found out about the decision on social media.

Saint Piran announced on Tuesday evening that they would cease to exist ahead of the 2025 season after a "tough" season in which the "stars did not align" for the Cornwall-based squad.

