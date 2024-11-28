‘It’s unprofessional and I’m p****d off’: Riders and staff learned of British Continental team’s decision to close via social media

Riders and staff on the British Continental team Saint Piran were shocked by the team's closure, with some telling Cycling Weekly that they only found out about the decision on social media.

Saint Piran announced on Tuesday evening that they would cease to exist ahead of the 2025 season after a "tough" season in which the "stars did not align" for the Cornwall-based squad.

It is understood that only a select few personnel were given advanced warning of the decision from the team’s senior management. Others only learned that they would not be employed for the upcoming season when reading the statement which was put out on social media.

CW understands that the team’s decision to fold came after management learned that British Cycling would not accept Saint Piran’s application for a UCI licence due to the team currently being under UCI investigation. Riders and staff were told that BC said a ten-day extension to apply was possible provided riders formed their own team. The UK governing body declined to provide a comment.

“I found out when everyone else found out online,” one team source said. “It’s unprofessional and I’m pissed off. We deserved the common courtesy of being told before.

"I didn't even read the full statement. I felt like with all the effort I've put in for them I shouldn't have to read a press release to find this out."

The world governing body for cycling, the UCI, is currently investigating after the team admitted applying fake frameset approval stickers to imported Chinese bikes that had not been formally approved.

Both the Saint Piran men’s and women’s teams were affected by the decision to close.

"This has been an incredibly difficult decision for all at Saint Piran but one that we believe is right," the statement from the team read. "While the Saint Piran door closes, another opens for a team wishing to step into our shoes, it is an incredible opportunity.

"Saint Piran has proved that you can successfully run an independent UCI Continental Team in the UK and take on some of the biggest challenges and teams in the world.

"Unfortunately for us, the stars did not align in 2024 and it has taken its toll. Bad luck, poor health and an unfair reminder we have made mistakes over the eight years of development have contributed to this decision."

Saint Piran counted 21 riders on its men’s roster in 2024, including a number of track world champions. It is understood that some have already secured their future at other UK-based teams.