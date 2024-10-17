UCI confirm investigation launched into 'unapproved' frameset used by Saint Piran
British team glued fake UCI compliance labels to open mould frames purchased from China
A formal investigation into the blank framesets previously used by British Continental team Saint Piran has been opened by cycling’s governing body, the UCI, it was announced on Thursday.
As reported by Cycling Weekly earlier on Thursday, the squad admitted to using bikes that were non-compliant with UCI regulations during the 2022 season. It is alleged that fake UCI compliance stickers were glued to the Chinese bikes. Some riders raced bikes using the unbranded frames in major UK races, as well as UCI events across Europe.
A short statement provided to CW by the UCI confirmed that the matter is now being formally looked into.
“The UCI can confirm that an investigation is currently underway regarding the potential use of a non-homologated frameset by UCI Continental team Saint Piran in past events on the UCI International Calendar,” a UCI spokesperson said. “As the investigation is ongoing, the UCI will refrain from making any further comments at this time.”
The UCI has strict rules regarding its approval process for framesets and the use of the compliance label. Regulations make clear that "the fixing of the UCI frameset and UCI fork labels by private individuals is forbidden" and that labels must be "visible, indelible and inseparable from the frameset".
The regulations also state that “any misuse of the label or use contrary to the provisions of this protocol may be penalised by a fine of between CHF 10,000 and 100,000.”
Saint Piran’s boss, Richard Pascoe, said on Wednesday: “After a detailed inspection, we can confirm the unbranded frames were not compliant with the UCI regulation process.”
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
In a statement, he added: "Saint Piran acted on the advice of the manufacturer and an external expert and understood they were in line with UCI regulations at all times. It appears that advice was incorrect. We have now reported this to the UCI and will abide by their ruling.”
Multiple sources said that they feared the framesets were not legal and unsafe. Team personnel are said to have challenged Pascoe on the matter at the time. A document produced by riders underlined various safety concerns with the frames, but it is understood that the concerns were brushed aside with riders later accused of “moaning”.
A spokesperson for British Cycling shared the following update with Cycling Weekly on Thursday: “We are aware of the matter and will investigate through our compliance process.”
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.
-
-
500km of perfect gravel roads; why Sweden's Dalsland region is the best gravel destination you've never heard of
As part of our gravel issue for CW's travel month we went to discover a little known part of Sweden
By Simon Richardson Published
-
Could Lorena Wiebes race track at the LA Olympics? 'It's somewhere on my mind'
Dutchwoman makes a splash at Track World Championships with first rainbow jersey
By Tom Davidson Published
-
British Cycling to 'supercharge' Tours of Britain with new IMG deal
Global media company to help get media and commercial rights into a "healthy place" in order to invest into other parts of BC
By Adam Becket Published
-
Have information about motor doping in cycling? The UCI will now pay you
The UCI hopes that informants and whistleblowers will increase their knowledge of "new and innovative – and hard to detect – technology in bikes."
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
British Cycling 'embraces' challenges in reviving domestic scene
Governing body shares task force update, revealing it has tackled fewer than half of its previous recommendations
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Afghan Cycling Federation president suspended over 'abusive' messages
UCI bans Fazli Ahmad Fazli following almost three-year investigation
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'I'm practically unemployable - all I've ever done is cycling': Get to know Saint Piran boss Ricci Pascoe
Cornwall-based team's general manager, Ricci Pascoe, tells Cycling Weekly about his life in the sport
By Cycling Weekly Published
-
British Cycling's future secured by 'game-changing' title sponsor deal with Lloyds Bank
The 'landmark' partnership will see the bank sponsor the Tours of Britain and be present on GB's cycling kit
By Adam Becket Published
-
British Cycling targeted by anti-Shell billboards
Activists from Brandalism have replaced adverts with their own artwork across the country ahead of Shell's AGM
By Adam Becket Published
-
Laura Kenny, Britain’s most successful female Olympian, announces retirement
Kenny won five Olympic and seven world titles during her illustrious career on the track
By Tom Thewlis Published