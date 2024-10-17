UCI confirm investigation launched into 'unapproved' frameset used by Saint Piran

British team glued fake UCI compliance labels to open mould frames purchased from China

A general view of the headquarters of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) on May 14, 2022 in Aigle, Switzerland
(Image credit: Getty)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

A formal investigation into the blank framesets previously used by British Continental team Saint Piran has been opened by cycling’s governing body, the UCI, it was announced on Thursday.

As reported by Cycling Weekly earlier on Thursday, the squad admitted to using bikes that were non-compliant with UCI regulations during the 2022 season. It is alleged that fake UCI compliance stickers were glued to the Chinese bikes. Some riders raced bikes using the unbranded frames in major UK races, as well as UCI events across Europe.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

