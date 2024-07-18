Ribble launches aero-enhanced Allroad range for roadies who keep riding when the tarmac stops

A trio of truly modern endurance bikes fulfils Ribble’s new 'Road+' ethos

Ribble Allroad SL R
The Ribble Allroad SLR tops the range
(Image credit: Ribble)
Jump to category:
Simon Fellows
By
published

Ribble has launched three 'all-road' bikes under the collective 'exactly what it says on the tin' Allroad name. The new range falls under the direct-to-consumer brand’s new “Road+”  ethos that marries road-focused performance with the capability to tackle light off-road segments. 

Completing the range are the entry level Allroad SL - the model I've had the opportunity to ride ahead of the launch - the range topping Allroad SL R and the electric Allroad SL R e. All three boast comfort endurance geometry, but beyond that there are striking similarities as well as some significant differences, not least price.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simon Fellows
Simon Fellows

Cycling Weekly's Tech Editor Simon spent his childhood living just a stone’s throw from the foot of Box Hill, so it’s no surprise he acquired a passion for cycling from an early age. He’s still drawn to hilly places, having cycled, climbed or skied his way across the Alps, Pyrenees, Andes, Atlas Mountains and the Watkins range in the Arctic.

Simon has 35 years of experience within the journalism and publishing industries, during which time he’s written on topics ranging from fashion to music and of course, cycling.

Based in the Cotswold hills, Simon is regularly out cycling the local roads and trails, riding a range of bikes from his home-built De Rosa SK Pininfarina to a Specialized Turbo Creo SL EVO. He’s also an advanced (RYT 500) yoga teacher, which further fuels his fascination for the relationship between performance and recovery. He still believes he could have been a contender if only chocolate wasn’t so moreish. 

Latest