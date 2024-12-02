Tanfield brothers in race against clock to form new UCI Continental team

British riders have until 6 December to form new squad after collapse of Saint Piran and Trinity Racing

Harry and Charlie Tanfield
(Image credit: Allan McKenzie/SWpix)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Former WorldTour professional Harry Tanfield and his Olympic silver medallist brother Charlie face a race against the clock to form a new men’s British UCI Continental team after the demise of Saint Piran.

As first reported by The British Continental, the Tanfields and a group of close friends are currently making a last-ditch attempt to form a new squad, in a bid to stop the British scene being left without any Continental teams for the first time since 2004. As it stands, the two remaining teams, Saint Piran and Trinity Racing, are both closing their road squads in 2025.

