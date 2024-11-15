Exclusive: Trinity Racing set to close down road team in 2025

Squad to continue 'only as a mountain bike team', says sports director Pete Kennaugh

Trinity Racing signing on at the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

British Continental team Trinity Racing are expected to close down their road team, and run only as a mountain bike arm next season.

The under-23 squad, founded in 2020, has become the country’s principal development team over the last five years. Its list of previous riders includes Tom Pidcock, Ben Healy, Ben Turner and Tom Gloag, all of whom now ride for WorldTour teams.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1