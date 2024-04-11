From broken back to Paris-Roubaix podium: Bob Donaldson is making a statement

Second at Paris-Roubaix Espoirs, just a year after his career was almost cut short, the young Brit is ready to turn pro

Bob Donaldson at Paris-Roubaix under-23 2024
(Image credit: Instagram: @media.roses)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

This time last year, Bob Donaldson was only just able to ride outdoors again after a crash that could have ended his budding career. 

It all happened in a flash. Descending a hill near his home on the outskirts of Manchester, the then 20-year-old was struck by a car driver, who swerved across the road in front of him towards their driveway. It took place "in plain sight," Donaldson tells Cycling Weekly, and before he could reach for his brakes, he was lying on the floor. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1