Tom Boonen
Date of birth: October 15, 1980
Height: 192cm
Weight: 82kg
Team: Etixx-QuickStep
Now in the twilight of his glittering career, Tom Boonen is one of the most successful riders of his generation.
Not only has Tornado Tom shined on the harsh roads of northern France and Flanders, but he sits on a palmarès that boasts a World Championship road race crown in 2005 as well as six Tour de France stage wins and a green jersey in 2007.
While his future last year seemed uncertain, Boonen extended his stay at home team Etixx-QuickStep by a year to the end of 2016, and has now ridden with the squad in its various incarnations since 2003.
Nationality: Belgian
Three Tour of Flanders titles and four in Paris-Roubaix, one more in either race would place the Belgian as the greatest cobbled Classics rider in history, surpassing the likes of Roger de Vlaeminck, Johan Museeuw and his contemporary, Fabian Cancellara.
Crashes in Paris-Nice and the Abu Dhabi Tour left a sour mark on the 35-year-old's 2015 season, with Boonen certain to be looking to score one last big win in Flanders or Roubaix before he calls it a day.
