'I didn't think the mechanics put a chain on my bike' - Magnus Bäckstedt on his Paris-Roubaix victory, 20 years later

Two decades have passed since the Swede won in Roubaix. He remembers it like it was yesterday

Magnus Bäckstedt at Paris-Roubaix in 2004
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

"It just felt like there was a different vibe in the air that morning," says Magnus Bäckstedt. He's talking about 11 April 2004. It's a day the Swede has spoken about countless times since – one that came to define his career. Now, two decades later, he has no trouble recalling it. 

"I remember all of it, to be honest with you," he tells Cycling Weekly, and begins at the top. "Rolling to the start, I could feel that I was on a special day. As soon as we started riding, I didn't touch the pedals for the first 150km. Even getting through the Forest [of Arenberg] and out the other side, it was relatively easy. I just felt like I was really on top of it."

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1