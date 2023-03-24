Gent-Wevelgem 2023: All you need to know
Key information on the Belgian cobbled classic
Where: Belgium
When: Sunday 26 March
Rank: Men's and Women's WorldTour
Distance: 260.9 kilometres (men's) 162.k kilometres (women's)
Now in its 75th year, Gent-Wevelgem forms a historic centrepiece in cyclings Flandrien Classics. The major WorldTour event is the second part of "Flemish Holy Week" which includes the E3 Saxo Classic on Friday, before it is then followed by Dwars door Vlaanderen and the Tour of Flanders.
The race's are both organised by Flanders Classics.
Both the men's and women's events travel through the area known as Flanders Fields, a symbolic and historic site forever associated with the First World War. The race often passes the Menin Gate memorial in Ypres as well as Tyne Cot Cemetery, the largest burial ground for Commonwealth forces in the world, for any conflict.
A variety of riders can flourish at Ghent-Wevelgem due to the relatively balanced parcours.
However, the race's marquee cobbled climb, the Kemmelberg, is severe enough to cause major splits in the action. Wind also nearly always plays a factor on the long, relatively flat run into the finish on exposed roads. Nowadays, the men's race doesn't start in Gent. It now starts in the centre of Ypres before heading out towards the coast, and then back in land via several climbs in the west of the Flanders region.
Last year, Biniam Girmay (Intermarché circus-Wanty) took a stunning win in the men's race. Girmay outsprinted Jumbo-Visma's Christophe Laporte in the final few metres of the race to become the first African champion of the cobbled Classic.
Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) won the women's race in 2022, powering away from the likes of Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx).
Key Information: Route and start list I How to watch I 2022 race report men I 2022 race report women
GENT-WEVELGEM PREVIOUS WINNERS (MEN)
2022: Biniam Girmay (ERI) Intermarche- Circus Wanty
2021: Wout van Aert (BEL) Jumbo-Visma
2020: Mads Pedersen (DEN) trek-Segafredo
2019: Alexander Kristoff (NOR) UAE Team Emirates
2018: Peter Sagan (SLO) Bora-Hansgrohe
2017: Greg van Avermaet (BEL) BMC Racing
2016: Peter Sagan (SLO) Tinkoff
2015: Luca Paolini (ITA) Katusha
2014: John Degenkolb (GER) Giant-Shimano
2013: Peter Sagan (SLO) Cannondale
2012: Tom Boonen (BEL) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
2011: Tom Boonen (BEL) Quick-Step
2010: Bernard Eisel (AUS) HTC-Columbia
2009: Edval Boasson-Hagen (NOR) Columbia-High Road
2008: Oscar Freire (SPA) Rabobank
2007: Marcus Burghardt (GER) T-Mobile
2006: Thor Hushovd (NOR) Credit-Agricole
2005: Nico Mattan Davitamon-Lotto
2004: Tom Boonen (BEL) Quick-Step Davitamon
2003: Andreas Kilier (GER) Team Telekom
2002: Mario Cipollini (ITA) Acqua e Sapone
2001: George Hincapie (USA) US Postal Service
2000 : Geert Van Bondt (BEL) Farm Frites
GENT-WEVELGEM PAST WINNERS (WOMEN)
2022: Elisa Balsamo (ITA) Trek-Segafredo
2021: Marianne Vos (NED) Jumbo-Visma
2020 Jolien D'Hoore (BEL) Boels-Dolmans
2019: Kirsten Wild (NED) WNT-Rotor Pro
2018: Marta Bastianelli (ITA) Ale-Cipollini
2017: Lotta Lepisto (FIN) Crevelo-Bigla
2016: Chantal Blaak (NED) Boels-Dolmans
2015: Floortje Mackaij (NED) Liv-Plantur
2014: Lauren Hall (USA) Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies
2013: Kirsten Wild (USA) Argos-Shimano
2012 Lizzie Deignan (GBR) AA Drink Leontien.nl
Official Race Links
Official race Twitter channel (opens in new tab)
Flanders Classics (Race Organiser) official website (opens in new tab)
