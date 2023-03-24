Gent-Wevelgem 2023: All you need to know

Where: Belgium

When: Sunday 26 March

Rank: Men's and Women's WorldTour

Distance: 260.9 kilometres (men's) 162.k kilometres (women's)

Now in its 75th year, Gent-Wevelgem forms a historic centrepiece in cyclings Flandrien Classics. The major WorldTour event is the second part of "Flemish Holy Week" which includes the E3 Saxo Classic on Friday, before it is then followed by Dwars door Vlaanderen and the Tour of Flanders.



The race's are both organised by Flanders Classics.



Both the men's and women's events travel through the area known as Flanders Fields, a symbolic and historic site forever associated with the First World War. The race often passes the Menin Gate memorial in Ypres as well as Tyne Cot Cemetery, the largest burial ground for Commonwealth forces in the world, for any conflict.



A variety of riders can flourish at Ghent-Wevelgem due to the relatively balanced parcours.

However, the race's marquee cobbled climb, the Kemmelberg, is severe enough to cause major splits in the action. Wind also nearly always plays a factor on the long, relatively flat run into the finish on exposed roads. Nowadays, the men's race doesn't start in Gent. It now starts in the centre of Ypres before heading out towards the coast, and then back in land via several climbs in the west of the Flanders region.



Last year, Biniam Girmay (Intermarché circus-Wanty) took a stunning win in the men's race. Girmay outsprinted Jumbo-Visma's Christophe Laporte in the final few metres of the race to become the first African champion of the cobbled Classic.



Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) won the women's race in 2022, powering away from the likes of Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx).

GENT-WEVELGEM PREVIOUS WINNERS (MEN)

2022: Biniam Girmay (ERI) Intermarche- Circus Wanty

2021: Wout van Aert (BEL) Jumbo-Visma

2020: Mads Pedersen (DEN) trek-Segafredo

2019: Alexander Kristoff (NOR) UAE Team Emirates

2018: Peter Sagan (SLO) Bora-Hansgrohe

2017: Greg van Avermaet (BEL) BMC Racing

2016: Peter Sagan (SLO) Tinkoff

2015: Luca Paolini (ITA) Katusha

2014: John Degenkolb (GER) Giant-Shimano

2013: Peter Sagan (SLO) Cannondale

2012: Tom Boonen (BEL) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step

2011: Tom Boonen (BEL) Quick-Step

2010: Bernard Eisel (AUS) HTC-Columbia

2009: Edval Boasson-Hagen (NOR) Columbia-High Road

2008: Oscar Freire (SPA) Rabobank

2007: Marcus Burghardt (GER) T-Mobile

2006: Thor Hushovd (NOR) Credit-Agricole

2005: Nico Mattan Davitamon-Lotto

2004: Tom Boonen (BEL) Quick-Step Davitamon

2003: Andreas Kilier (GER) Team Telekom

2002: Mario Cipollini (ITA) Acqua e Sapone

2001: George Hincapie (USA) US Postal Service

2000 : Geert Van Bondt (BEL) Farm Frites

GENT-WEVELGEM PAST WINNERS (WOMEN)

2022: Elisa Balsamo (ITA) Trek-Segafredo

2021: Marianne Vos (NED) Jumbo-Visma

2020 Jolien D'Hoore (BEL) Boels-Dolmans

2019: Kirsten Wild (NED) WNT-Rotor Pro

2018: Marta Bastianelli (ITA) Ale-Cipollini

2017: Lotta Lepisto (FIN) Crevelo-Bigla

2016: Chantal Blaak (NED) Boels-Dolmans

2015: Floortje Mackaij (NED) Liv-Plantur

2014: Lauren Hall (USA) Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies

2013: Kirsten Wild (USA) Argos-Shimano

2012 Lizzie Deignan (GBR) AA Drink Leontien.nl

