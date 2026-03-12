Avatars at the ready – Zwift's new Big Spin is about to begin

Sitting-room cyclists, indoor athletes and fans of online adventures are preparing for the start of Zwift's Big Spin 2026

image from Zwift Big Spin 2026
Scene from Zwift's Big Spin 2026
Virtual training platform Zwift is about to fire the starting gun for the third iteration of its most popular pedalling challenge, The Big Spin.

Set entirely in the online world of Watopia, the 2026 event, themed 'Adventure is Calling', will see participants on indoor smart training systems like the Zwift Ride Smart take on four stages, virtually cycling through a quadrant of dramatically different environments across four weeks, beginning on Monday 16 March and lasting until 12 April (followed by a make-up week).

Zwift's Big Spin 2026 Stages

1 Desert Discovery 16-22 March. Route: Flat Out Fast (22.3km, 49m climbing)
2 Hidden Temple 23-29 March. Route: Mayan San Remo (21.3km, 219m)
3 Lost Coast Adventure 30-April 5 March. Route: Southern Coast Cruise (26.3km, 147m)
4 Titans Grove 6-12 April. Route: Sand and Sequoias (22.4km, 181m)
Make-Up Week 13-19 April

Along the way, participants will be able to tap into a rewards system, giving them the opportunity to unlock exclusive gear for their avatar, including footwear, headwear and eight different kits.

With the event spanning the holiday period, Zwift has hidden some Easter Eggs across the course, with Mystery Spinners placed at the end of some segments, through which riders who have completed the stage can score Big Spin 'vault' prizes (coveted items from previous Zwift Big Spins in 2024 and 2025, such as the BMX Bandit and the Atomic Cruiser).

The way the tour has been organised preserves the social culture of the challenge, with group rides setting off each hour on the half-hour mark for people who prefer to pedal in a virtual peloton.

Alternatively, you can use the Big Spin to organise Meetups, Club Rides, do the route during a workout or just ride the stages solo whenever suits.

Having recently clipped in as News & Features Writer for Cycling Weekly, Pat has spent decades in the saddle of road, gravel and mountain bikes pursuing interesting stories. En route he has ridden across Australia's Great Dividing Range, pedalled the Pirinexus route around the Catalan Pyrenees, raced through the Norwegian mountains with 17,000 other competitors during the Birkebeinerrittet, fatbiked along the coast of Wales, explored the trails of the Canadian Yukon under the midnight sun and spent umpteen happy hours bikepacking and cycle-touring the lost lanes and hidden bridleways of the Peak District, Exmoor, Dartmoor, North Yorkshire and Scotland. He worked for Lonely Planet for 15 years as a writer and editor, contributed to Epic Rides of the World and has authored several books.

