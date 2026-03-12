I’ve been a bike product expert for over 15 years, and now a cycling deals hunter; you'd better 'bolt' over to the Amazon Spring Sale for some record-low Wahoo Elemnt bike computer prices

In the last 20 years as a cyclist, with over 15 of those in the bicycle industry, I have seen a lot of tech come and go. Few have entered the market, taken on the big names, and sustained it as Wahoo. When it entered the market with the original Elemnt, it was hard to see how the company would ever keep up with Garmin. Ten years on, and both the Roam and Bolt have an almost cult-like following, arguably in many areas now well ahead of Garmin, which is reflected in my colleagues' selections of the best bike computers.

For the Amazon Spring Deal Days 2026, Wahoo has opted to discount all three of its critically acclaimed bike computers, with the Bolt V3 as the headline, dropping to its lowest-ever price. A saving of 21%, and is now under £240.

As mentioned, all three Wahoo Computers are on discount, with the market-leading Elemnt Ace receiving a healthy 16% discount and the Roam V3 a similar 15% saving.

Save 21% Wahoo ELEMNT BOLT V3: was £299 now £234.99 at Amazon While the Elemnt Bolt V3 is slightly bigger than its predecessor, which had become synonymous with racers, including none other than Tadej Pogacar, it now boasts a very impressive new display. For those like me who are still a bit analogue, the Bolt has kept its simple navigation buttons: three on the front and three on the sides. The best part is, even before the discount, Wahoo had managed to bring the Bolt in at a lower price than even older Garmin models like the Edge 540.

Save 16% (£90.50) Wahoo Elemnt Ace: was £549.99 now £459.49 at Amazon The Elemnt Ace is arguably the market leader in bicycle computer tech, packed with features, including its innovative wind sensor. Unfortunately, at launch, its size was polarising, even dwarfing the Edge 1050, which itself is only a SIM card short of being a smartphone. However, the simplicity and usability of the Wahoo ecosystem and devices are quickly becoming very popular compared to Garmin's somewhat overwhelming array of features and data. Given that an ever-increasing number of cyclists are riding with phones mounted on their handlebars, at least the Ace is now a third of the price on Amazon during the Spring Sale if it does fall off.

Save 15% Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3: was £399 now £339.15 at Amazon The Elemnt Roam V3 tends to fly under the radar; however, when Simon Fellows put it to the test last year, he found the revamp had helped to reassert it as a serious competitor to the Hammerhead Karoo and Garmin Edge 850. Simon had this to say: "The V3 represents a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the Roam V2. The screen alone, with its touch screen capability and increase in colours, is a massive step forward". He also mentions, "the Roam prioritises clarity over complexity, making it an excellent choice for any cyclist who doesn’t want or need to sift through vast lists of proprietary metrics."

When Wahoo announced it would revamp the Roam and Bolt in 2025, there was some uncertainty about which direction it would take. Would it be an incremental change? Or a complete revamp? Wahoo opted for the completely revamped option, which was a risky strategy; however, it paid off handsomely, with Bolt V3 in particular holding on to the Best Budget Bike Computer spot. Also, with the Roam 3, they managed to strike a better balance, offering a good range of features whilst maintaining a simpler, more user-friendly experience. This was echoed throughout by Simon Fellows, who put the Wahoo Elemnt Roam 3 through its paces across France last year.

As for the rest of the Amazon Spring Sale, I have been shocked by how good the Spring Deals Days 2026 are for cyclists. If you are looking for an early-season deal, make sure to check out the 33 genuine bargains I have found over on our main hub.

My colleagues have also been on the hunt and have found some crackers, particularly this 20% offer on Cycplus electric bike pumps.

