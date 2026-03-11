It's no secret you can restore that new bike feel and save £££ with a bit of spring cleaning, but... did you know you can get everything you need in the Amazon Spring Sale?

It shouldn't be news to anyone that you need to clean your bike. It might be news that cleaning your bike does more than just make it shiny again. It can save you money, improve performance, and give your bike a new lease of life. To get you started with your spring cleaning, I have found three genuine bargains in the Amazon Spring Sale.

Having been a professional bike mechanic for 7 years and worked on bikes for as long as I have owned them, I often find cleaning your bike is sold as some sort of mystical art that requires years of practice and only the finest-quality cleaners will do. In reality, it is a simple job that requires very little; it's not all that different from washing the dishes.

Rinse, agitate and relubricate. Thats all it is, and these three deals I found in the Amazon spring sale match those steps for you perfectly. Whether you are new to this or have been doing it for years, one of these deals will interest you.

Rinse!

Save 22% Kärcher Mobile Cleaner OC 3 Foldable: was £139.99 now £109 at Amazon While it doesn't pack the force of a fully fledged pressure washer, this little folding cleaner has enough grunt to remove the worst. The Kätcher OC3's compact design makes it great for keeping in the back of the car, to clean bikes, and the occasional mucky pup. The fact that it doesn't require any plumbing or power source could make it ideal for people living in flats or with limited space.

Agitate!

Save 33% Muc-Off 8 in 1 Bicycle Cleaning Kit: was £49.99 now £33.26 at Amazon Having one of the best bike cleaning kits around is never a bad thing. The Muc-Off 8-in-1 kit pretty much covers all eventualities, including a cleaner and finishing spray. I use my brushes for all sorts of jobs, wheels on the car, the house windows, garden furniture, you name it, I have probably cleaned it with a Muc-Off brush. They are just a good set of brushes to have around. The cleaning products will help remove any stubborn muck that Kärcher can't reach and restore the shine afterwards.

Relubricate!

Save 15% Peaty's LinkLube All-Weather 120ml: was £11.50 now £9.77 at Amazon After all that spring cleaning, you will need to relubricate your bike. Peaty's may not rank top spot for Cycling Weekly's best chain lube; that goes to the wax-based Smoove Lube, but Peaty's is my personal recommendation, for a number of reasons. First of all, it can be applied to any chain, clean or dirty, with minimal prep. Degrease the chain and apply. It is also one of the few drip lubes I have found that can withstand British winter conditions. While it will turn your chain black and look mucky, it is, at the very least, still lubricating. It is also easy to apply and relatively mess-free. You can now get the 120ml bottle for less than the 60ml as well in the Spring Sale.

I certainly wasn't expecting much from the Amazon Spring Deal Days 2026, as in previous years, it hasn't offered much for cyclists. However, the 2026 Spring Sale has taken me by surprise, offering genuine bargains. For a round-up of all the best deals I found, head over to see my 31 top picks from the Amazon Spring Sale.

