Best bike storage solutions 2018: hooks, racks and sheds

Whether you're living in a pokey one bed apartment or a lavish country estate, we all need to make room for bike storage. Here's our dedicated guide to the best bike storage solutions

One of the biggest constraints to owning a bike is finding the space for bike storage. It’s normally straightforward if you own a garage or roomy shed, however, not everyone is so lucky.

Bike storage can always be a tricky affair – especially in a multi-cyclist-home – but thankfully there’s a wide range of solutions on the market.

We’ve got more information to help you decide what sort of storage is right for you. But first, here are some of the best solutions.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ or ‘Best Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Chol1 Arrimo indoor bike storage furniture

Seamlessly integrating furniture and bike storage, this is probably the prettiest answer out there killing two birds with one stone thanks to this indoor bike storage. Choosing between tyre widths you can pick whether you want one specifically for your road bike or mountain bike – though unfortunately you can only store the bike type you specifically bought it for. Keeping your bike clean will have new emphasis to protect your furniture.

Topeak Two Up Indoor Bike Storage Stand

This freestanding storage system uses a large base to support itself and can carry two bikes up to 72kg meaning it can take even the heaviest steel bike you may have. This neat stand can also fold up should you need to move it in the car or on public transport.

Cycloc Endo Wall Mounter indoor bike storage hooks

A simple and elegant option is the Cycloc Endo. After screwing the base into the wall all you have to do is lift up the flap and hook it onto your bike’s front wheel. With a variety of colours there’s something to fit every favoured palette.

Relaxdays garage indoor pulley bike storage

Perfect for the garage, this unit is a simple both in installation and use. The claimed weight limit that it can handle is up to 20kg so unless you’ve got a dutch city bike you should be golden.

Saris Cycle Glide ceiling indoor bike storage rack

Saris Cycle Glide ceiling bike storage rackBuilt on sliding rails, the Saris Cycle Glide allows you to attach four bikes and move them back and forth. The rack is drilled into the ceiling and can even be expanded with an additional two rails bringing the max up to six bikes that can be stored. Perfect for bike storage in your garage.

Hiplok Airlok indoor wall bike storage lock

Up until recently, most at-home ground anchors designed to lock your bike securely to were quite unattractive – mainly designed for use in garages and out of sight. Hiplok aimed to end that, with the Airlok. Constructed from hardened steel and covered with a plastic shield, these insurance proof locks have been created to adorn your walls, turning your bike into a work of art.

A locking pole secures the frame, whilst a rubberised lining prevents it from scratches – and a range of top tubes can be accommodated, including mountain bikes.

Feedback sport velo column 2 bike indoor storage unit

Unlike the Topeak freestanding rack, this uses tension between the floor and ceiling to securely hold your bikes in place. The column can adjust to 10 feet and can hold up to four bikes if additional mounts are bought.

Overlap Wooden outdoor bike storage shed

This neat little bike shed can hold several bikes, protecting them from all manners of the elements and without impeding on your home space.

Asgard outdoor bike storage sheds

Asgard create insurance approved bike storage sheds, constructed from heavy duty metal. Sheds are available in a range of sizes- to suit anything from one to eight bikes – with extra ‘police approval’ certification on larger versions.

You do need a flat platform in your garden large enough to store one – but if you’ve got that they’re a great idea.

Bike storage solutions: decisions to make before you buy

Do you want to keep your bike inside or outside?

If you want to keep your floorspace as clear as possible, you may want to opt for outside storage. With thefts from garages being relatively common, of course you’ll want a secure solution – but there are options such as the metal, insurance approved sheds from Asgard. Some of their models are also police approved, and can come with handy shelves for related ‘clutter’.

Do you want to put nails in your walls?

If you’re opting for indoor storage, you need to decide if you’re willing to nail some holes in the wall. If not, you’ll need to look at some of the poles that run from floor to ceiling – as some rely on tension alone. Alternatively there are some clever looking pieces of furniture which can act as stands as well – though these generally eat up more space.

Do you want to make a statement of your bike?

Some options allow you to hang your bike on the wall, or display it in the centre of the room atop a purpose designed piece of furniture. Of course, this needs to be approved by other members of your household, and generally requires you to pay adequate attention to your bike cleaning routine.

Do you want to have the bike locked up in position?

If security is a major concern, you can opt for a storage option that’s lockable – whilst traditional ground anchors are not the most attractive options to display, there are some more inviting options – starting with Hiplok’s Airlok.

What types of bike racks are out there?

Wall mount bike storage

One of the most common types of indoor bike storage, the simple wall mount usually consists of hooks that are drilled or screwed into the wall. After they are secured tightly to the wall, you can hang your bike on them no problem.

Wall mounts do come in a variety of shapes though with more elegant options also doubling up as shelves and attractive pieces of wall furniture.

However, tread cautiously if you’re not the owner of your accommodation (i.e. renting), we wouldn’t want you to lose your deposit just because you wanted to store your bike more fashionably. Always check with the landlord or house owner before taking the plunge.

Bike storage specific furniture

If your landlord or house owner forbids any drilling or screwing, then a less than permanent idea is required. More and more people are finding the answer in bike storage specific furniture.

This wide ranging term is based around standalone shelving units that have bike slots or hanging spots built in. These not only store bikes but can store books, DVDs and other personal amenities.

Freestanding bike storage stands

If you own more than one bike or you live in a house of cyclists, then buying bike storage specific furniture may be a tad expensive and not very efficient. From cheaper freestanding storage units to more expensive tension-based freestanding racks that, like a pole, create tension between the floor and the ceiling to standalone.

Pulley and winch systems

If you’re poor on floor space but rich with vertical space, a pulley system may be the best choice for you. Directly attached to the ceiling or the wall high up, these allow you to store your bike above your head. Reminiscent of dockyard workers and sailors, you attach your bike to the harness or hook and hoist your bike up towards the ceiling.

These usually come with a secondary attachment to ensure your bike doesn’t then dangle about with any breeze or slight touch. This keeps your floor free without the danger of a free moving bike hanging above your head.

Bike Storage Sheds

If you just want somewhere to store the bike that’s not in the house then a small bike shed is a great investment. Usually costing a bit more than the other solutions, these are tidy isolated units that can sit at the end of the garden and shiled your bike from the elements effectively without being an eyesore or in the way.